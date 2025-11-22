The Louisville Cardinals football team enters its week 13 road matchup vs. the SMU Mustangs facing a major setback after word spread that starting quarterback Miller Moss is not expected to play. The injury to Moss changes the entire outlook for the Louisville vs. SMU matchup, turning a crucial conference game into a serious test of depth. It also puts extra focus on redshirt freshman Deuce Adams, whom Cardinals fans have barely seen in real action, and raises the importance of how junior quarterback Brady Allen will be incorporated into the offense as well.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Saturday morning to lay out the latest update for Louisville ahead of kickoff.

“Sources: Louisville quarterback Miller Moss is not expected to play today with a foot injury suffered this week. Louisville is expected to start redshirt freshman Deuce Adams and rotate in redshirt junior Brady Allen.”

Article Continues Below

Moss, a redshirt senior who transferred to the Louisville after four seasons at USC, has started all 10 games this year and thrown for 2,344 yards and 11 touchdowns. He brought poise and experience to the offense and stabilized the passing game after a hot 7-1 start. With the Moss injury surfacing late in the week, the Cardinals coaching staff must now adjust their game-plan on the fly, and hope the scheme stays friendly for Adams, who is making his first career start.

Adams now steps into that first start on the road in a pressure spot. Coaches will likely lean on quick reads, designed throws, and the run game to keep things manageable for him. Behind him, Allen gives Louisville a steady alternative, with the staff expected to mix in packages if they need a different look or a mid-game spark.

All of this comes as the Cardinals try to halt a two-game skid while SMU pushes for an ACC title. The A Saturday already carried major weight, and losing Moss tightens the margin for error. Louisville will lean on their defense, special teams, and a steady plan for Adams and Allen as they search for a needed road response.