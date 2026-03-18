As news of a future NBA expansion nears, Bill Simmons has cast doubt. For years, there have been rumors that the NBA would expand to 32 teams, with Las Vegas and Seattle often discussed as potential sites. Now, with an expansion vote forthcoming, it appears that the rumors can officially become reality.

But any expansion ideas could be derailed before they're fully realized. In the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons floats that there could be a contingent of owners, led by New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who aren't that fond of adding two new teams into the NBA media money pot.

“News finally broke this week about the expansion,” Simmons explained. “That they're going to be voting on expansion at the board of governors meeting. Which Conspiracy Bill thought the timing of that was pretty interesting, because everybody knew that this was happening for months and they almost put it out in a way, in my opinion, to try to shift the sentiment with the 30 owners. They need 23 votes. There’s a Dolan coalition, and I think Ishbia is in there too and a couple others that are why are we doing this? I would rather have my one-thirtieth media share.”

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Mat Ishbia emerged as an interesting name Simmons brought up, as he recently purchased ownership of the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-2023 season, and could be against adding two organizations to the fold.

Nevertheless, the vote for the first league expansion since 2004 is set to take place next week at the NBA Board of Governors meeting.