2004 All-Star and former Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers star Kenyon Martin recently attended Gilbert Arenas’ Gil’s Arena podcast. And while the segment was expected to feature discussions about his playing days, Martin halted the show midway to talk about a personal issue involving a staff member of the podcast.

Martin claimed that the staffer in question, whom he had treated with utmost respect, had earlier posted a video making fun of his speech impediment, something the now 48-year-old has been dealing with right from childhood.

Things got tense on the Gilbert Arenas show when Kenyon Martin halted the broadcast, confronted an employee from the show live on air, and called him out for making a video mocking his speech impediment. When he’s been to his home and meet his wife and kids👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/txBdaYyYzz — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) March 17, 2026

“Something recently was brought to my attention that one of the people that works here that we see daily and I brought this person into my home, right? Had this person around my wife, my kids, right? Treated with nothing but respect. Right? And this is a loyalty situation,” he said initially, per a post on X by joebuddenclips/fanpage.

Martin then called over the staff member on-screen and proceeded to show the clip.

“I want people with their kids, teaching situation. When people tell you be careful who you bring into your inner circle, be careful who you bring into your home, this is this situation that I’m speaking of right now,” he said.

Article Continues Below

Martin has suffered from the stutter right from his childhood days in Dallas, when he also had to deal with bullying and avoided speaking in school.

“That’s something I have stated time and time again on this couch, sensitive subject. Sensitive subject for me, right? I drew a line in the sand a long time ago with this. There is no apology ever that as an adult that I would accept for this. I came in here one day over at Gil’s house and you walked up to me and tried to apologize out the blue. I blew you off because I didn’t know what you were talking about. That’s the situation, yes or no,” he said.

Martin then claimed that he would not be willing to accept the apology because he did not even know about the clip when it was first posted. He then proceeded to deliver a searing speech to the audience, claiming that people should be careful about who they invite to their homes.

“I have a speech impediment that everybody knows how I feel about this. Right? People that don’t have a voice think to speak up for themselves, this is what this is about. You don’t tease something that I have no control over it and think it’s ok,” Martin said.

Martin’s reaction was rooted in more than just the act itself. He was concerned about the trust he levied on the person and claimed that it was a severe breach of personal loyalty, simply because he had invited the person to his home.