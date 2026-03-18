Tracy McGrady voiced opposition to potential NBA expansion as the league prepares for a board of governors meeting next week, where Las Vegas and Seattle are expected to be discussed as possible new markets.

Speaking on the latest episode of Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady, McGrady questioned whether the league currently has enough talent to support additional teams.

“I'm all for trying to increase the revenue… I’m just like, we have 30 teams, got a lot of players, 450 maybe more now. We don’t have the talent to be trying to start two more teams. I just don’t think we have the talent to start two more teams. Now can we take away two teams & add two teams?”

The NBA currently fields 30 teams, with rosters spread across the league as it continues to grow in popularity and global reach. Expansion has long been viewed as a potential next step, particularly with Seattle seeking a return of the SuperSonics and Las Vegas emerging as a strong candidate for a new franchise.

Tracy McGrady says he doesn’t think the NBA has enough talent to add expansion teams: “We got 30 teams. We don’t have the talent to be trying to start two more teams. Can we take away two teams and add two teams? I’m saying keep it at 30. The talent to me is down bro!” (Via… pic.twitter.com/71EL0ih4Ov — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 18, 2026

Tracy McGrady questions league talent pool amid NBA expansion talks

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However, McGrady emphasized that talent distribution across the league remains a concern, suggesting expansion could dilute the overall level of play.

“I’m saying keep it at 30. The talent to me is down, bro.”

The comments come at a time when the NBA is evaluating both competitive balance and financial opportunities tied to expansion. Adding two new teams would increase league revenue and create additional roster spots, but it would also require a deeper pool of high-level talent to maintain quality across all franchises.

While expansion discussions continue, the league has not yet made a final decision. The upcoming meeting is expected to mark an initial step in the evaluation process as owners weigh the long-term impact on both competition and business growth.

McGrady’s perspective adds to a broader conversation within basketball circles about whether the current talent pool can sustain further expansion without compromising the product on the court.