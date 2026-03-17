After some time away, Sprite and the NBA are back together as it becomes the Official Global Soft Drink of the league, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is hyped.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026. The Coca-Cola Company and NBA have struck a deal to bring Sprite back as the Official Global Soft Drink Partner of the league, building on the drink's already existing relationship with 17 teams. Needless to say, Edwards is excited about the partnership.

“I love that Sprite has always been a brand that pushes you to do things your way,” said Edwards. “Being a part of this legendary partnership between Sprite and the NBA is incredible. I’m excited to represent the brand and show the next generation the power of staying true to yourself.”

According to the press release, Sprite will now “active across [the] NBA's biggest global stages.” THis includes “tenotpole moments” and international games. Fans will also “see immersive experiences, custom content series on NBA platforms, and exclusive promotions that bring them closer to NBA fandom.”

The NBA and Sprite's history

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Before the new agreement, the NBA and the Coca-Cola Company had a longstanding history. They first partnered with the league in 1986.

This partnership lasted for almost three decades before it concluded. However, Sprite was also the title sponsor of the Slam Dunk Contest from 2003 to 2016.

The EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer of the Coca-Cola Company, Manolo Arroyo, is similarly excited about this new agreement, claiming that “basketball is central to the DNA of Sprite.”

“Reuniting with the NBA is about co-creating what’s next – experimenting with new fan experiences, exploring emerging formats, and meeting the next generation where they are. Basketball is not just a game; it’s a global cultural engine and Sprite, together with the NBA, will help to fuel the moments and memories that drive it,” Arroyo added.