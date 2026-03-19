Georgia football drew attention Wednesday as linebacker CJ Allen’s Pro Day decision became a focal point in Athens. His status quickly became a key storyline among Georgia’s NFL Draft prospects, particularly as teams evaluated his health and readiness. As the program continues to produce elite defenders, Allen’s situation stands out.

At the Bulldogs’ Pro Day, the 2025 consensus All-American chose not to run the 40-yard dash, instead participating only in positional drills in front of NFL scouts. While the decision limited his measurable testing, it did not diminish interest in his overall evaluation.

The decision stemmed from knee swelling tied to a prior injury. The Bulldogs' standout linebacker suffered a meniscus tear during a game vs. the Texas Longhorns in November. Despite undergoing surgery, he returned just 13 days later to play against Georgia Tech. The late-season lingering issue influenced Allen's approach to pre-draft workouts and testing.

Although he didn't run, Allen impressed evaluators during drills. Scouts noted his movement, instincts, and on-field presence, reinforcing confidence in his ability at the next level.

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ESPN's Jordan Reid shared the reasoning on X, formerly Twitter, explaining Allen’s decision to skip testing while still participating in drills.

“#Georgia LB CJ Allen only participated in positional drills today at Pro Day. He did not participate in testing because of swelling in his knee, per sources. During the season, Allen had a minor procedure for a meniscus tear that he suffered in mid-November. Scouts were complimentary of his drill work.”

Allen also skipped testing at the NFL Combine, making his evaluation more dependent on game film. However, his production remains a strong indicator of his impact. Over 41 career games at Georgia, he recorded 126 solo tackles, 79 assists, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

As the NFL Draft approaches, teams will weigh medical evaluations alongside performance. Georgia continues to develop NFL-ready defenders, and Allen’s decision reflects a calculated approach to protecting his long-term value while maintaining his draft position.