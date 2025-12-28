A lot of trade talk is generated at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. This year, Coby White emerged as the name that could soon be on the move. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Atlanta Hawks have all been linked as potential trade destinations for the Chicago Bulls guard. The Hawks serve as an interesting fit because of Trae Young's preexisting presence in their backcourt. White and Young would certainly form a fun offensive guard duo, though. A White-plus Nikola Vucevic for Kristaps Porzingis trade has already been rumored, but is there another deal that makes more sense for both sides?

Hawks' trade proposal for Coby White

Hawks receive: Coby White

Bulls receive: Luke Kennard, 2029 first-round pick, three second-round picks

White is a free agent at season's end, which adds urgency to Chicago's potential desire to trade him. The aforementioned trade proposal for Porzingis would bring in a talented player, but the Latvian big man is flawed. Porzingis is sidelined far too often, and he is also playing on an expiring contract. The Bulls would also have to trade both White and Vucevic in this deal. Those two combined offer more value than Porzingis alone, especially because Vucevic provides similar 3-point expertise at the pivot spot.

A trade involving White, in which the Bulls receive a package of draft picks, makes more sense than the Porzingis deal. Despite the Eastern Conference being weaker this year than normal, the Bulls are still currently outside the top eight in the conference. Escaping the purgatory of mediocrity that they've been stuck in for quite some time might not be possible without embracing a full-blown rebuild.

This proposed deal would net the Bulls a first-round pick in 2029, as well as three second-rounders. It isn't a jaw-dropping offer, but it would set the Bulls up better for the future.

Coby White could work alongside Trae Young

The Hawks are just 15-18, but in a poor Eastern Conference, that is good enough to have them slated for the Play-in Tournament. Atlanta has talent on their roster, and although their offseason moves haven't panned out quite as hoped, expectations were still high after what was viewed as one of the better offseasons in the NBA.

Young is elite at both playmaking and scoring, and Jalen Johnson has developed into an All-Star caliber co-star. Dyson Daniels is an elite defensive guard, and expectations are still high for former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Another solid starter, such as White, could be enough to get the Hawks to the next level.

White is just 25 years old and averaging 20.5 points per game. He can score inside or outside, and he'd help take some of the offensive burden off Young's shoulders. The Hawks would only have to get rid of one rotation player in this deal. Luke Kennard's 3-point shooting production would be replaced by White, but White offers much more in almost every other aspect of basketball.

While the Hawks would give up multiple draft picks in this deal, they wouldn't be mortgaging the future. Most notably, the Hawks would retain the 2026 first-rounder that the New Orleans Pelicans owe them, which will likely end up near the top of the draft. White is young enough that the Hawks could feel comfortable giving him a long-term contract extension. If his fit doesn't work out, though, the Hawks could let him walk in free agency without their future being lost.