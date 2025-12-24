With the Atlanta Hawks hovering below .500, trade speculation around the franchise has intensified. The latest proposal making the rounds links Atlanta to the Chicago Bulls in a potential deal centered on Kristaps Porzingis, with guards Coby White and veteran center Nikola Vucevic coming back in return.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Tuesday that while the Hawks have explored higher-end options, including a theoretical pursuit of Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, league sentiment suggests Atlanta is more likely to pursue a smaller, financially flexible move if it decides to part with Porzingis.

“Although the Hawks have explored and discussed a potential path to pursuing Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, there has been no movement on this front, sources said.

Trading Porzingis, given his health problems, and finding another frontcourt option to pair with Okongwu is certainly an option at this time for Atlanta. But rival teams in both conferences don't think the Hawks would sacrifice the assets and Porzingis' expiring deal for Davis. Instead, many around the NBA expect them to make a marginal move if they want to move on from Porzingis, which leads to the idea of a potential trade with Chicago.

Vucevic is a stretch big man like Porzingis, who is making about $9 million less than the current Hawks big man. Atlanta is currently $5.4 million below the tax line, and they would like to remain in this standing, but they could achieve this while also potentially flipping Porzingis' expiring contract and draft assets for both White and Vucevic, two immediate upgrades to help them make a deep playoff push.

Again, this is simply a proposal from league personnel, and there is nothing to suggest at this time that the Hawks are actively pursuing Vucevic or White. However, this is the type of ‘marginal move’ the Hawks are said to be more interested in pursuing should a decision to trade Porzingis be made.”

Kristaps Porzingis’ expiring contract anchors Hawks-Bulls trade framework

Porzingis, 30, remains a productive piece when available. He is averaging 19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range across 13 appearances, playing 25.9 minutes per contest. He is in the final season of a two-year, $60 million contract and is earning $30.7 million this season, set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. His expiring deal is viewed by rival teams as one of Atlanta’s most valuable trade tools.

White has enjoyed a breakout stretch since returning in November. The 25-year-old guard is averaging a career-high 21.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three across 13 games, including 11 starts, while playing 29.6 minutes per contest. White is in the final year of a three-year, $36 million contract and is earning $12.8 million this season before reaching free agency.

Vucevic, 35, continues to provide steady interior production for Chicago. He is averaging 16.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three across 28 games, playing 30.1 minutes per contest. He is also in the final year of a three-year, $60 million deal and is earning $21.4 million this season.

Chicago enters the back half of the week riding a four-game winning streak, including a pair of recent victories over Atlanta capped by Tuesday’s 126–123 win. The Bulls (14–15) return to the United Center to host the Philadelphia 76ers (16–12) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Atlanta (15–16), meanwhile, will look to snap a four-game losing streak as it closes out a five-game homestand with matchups against the Miami Heat (15–15) on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET and the New York Knicks (20–9) on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV.