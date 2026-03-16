UCLA basketball received encouraging news just days before the NCAA Tournament begins. An update on Donovan Dent’s injury quickly became a key storyline shaping the Bruins’ March Madness outlook.

The Bruins entered postseason play with momentum but faced uncertainty during their Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Purdue at the United Center in Chicago. During the closing minutes of the first half, Dent reached for his lower right leg and exited the game before heading to the locker room.

Coaches later described the issue as a calf strain or lower-leg tweak. Dent did not return, and UCLA ultimately fell to Purdue. However, the coaching staff emphasized that the decision to keep Dent out was largely precautionary with the NCAA Tournament approaching.

As UCLA prepares for the national tournament, the availability of its starting point guard remains one of the most important factors in determining how far the Bruins can advance.

California Post Sports’ Ben Bolch shared an update Monday on X, formerly Twitter, relaying the Bruins guard's own words about his recovery following the Purdue injury scare on Saturday.

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“Donovan Dent said he’s feeling 100%.”

The update immediately strengthened UCLA’s NCAA Tournament outlook. Dent serves as the Bruins’ primary playmaker and has consistently driven the team’s tempo and ball movement throughout the season. The Bruins (23–11) will take on No. 10-seed UCF Knights (21–11) in a first-round matchup Friday.

Dent’s impact has been significant. The senior recently delivered a historic performance in the Big Ten Tournament opener vs. Rutgers, recording 12 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. The performance marked the first triple-double in the history of the conference tournament.

Meanwhile, UCLA enters March Madness after compiling a dominant 17–1 record at Pauley Pavilion and collecting wins over several top-10 opponents during the regular season. Those opponents included No. 4 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, and No. 9 Nebraska.