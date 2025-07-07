It has been a busy offseason in the NBA. The 2025 NBA Draft was vastly improved in comparison to last year's class. Some teams nailed what was the second year of two days of drafting, while others made questionable decisions. There were also some big-name free agents this offseason, most of whom have already signed new deals.

This free-agent class was weird because there was almost no salary cap space for teams to splurge on players on the open market. That led to a lot of shocking trades and surprising sign-and-trade moves. A record-breaking seven teams even got involved in the Kevin Durant trade.

Players have been moving around the league left and right, which means certain teams have had a better offseason than others. So now that the offseason is dying down, which teams have had the best and worst summers when it comes to roster building?

30. Golden State Warriors

Memes have circulated on the internet that the Golden State Warriors have forgotten the offseason even started. They added a few second-round picks during the NBA Draft, but they were not active on day one of the NBA Draft, and it seems unlikely that any of their hidden gems have a clear path to rotation minutes.

The Warriors also haven't made any free-agent moves. Longtime center Kevon Looney walked in free agency, further enhancing an already thin depth chart at the center position. The future of Jonathan Kuminga is unclear. The former lottery pick who has had an up-and-down career with the Warriors is a restricted free agent, and it seems unlikely that he will return to Golden State.

Losing him for nothing would make an already bad offseason even worse. Perhaps they can salvage some value in a sign-and-trade, but the lack of cap space around the league might make netting a significant return hard. Kuminga's future could alter the Warriors' offseason grade, but as of now, nobody has had a worse offseason than they have.

29. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers came into the offseason with four rotation-caliber centers. Deandre Ayton was the main starter last year; Donovan Clingan is the future at the position for the team; and Robert Williams and Duop Reath could both provide minutes.

That made drafting Yang Hansen inexcusable. The center from China made a preexisting logjam at center even more congested. That led to the Trail Blazers buying out Ayton's contract. Losing a former No. 1 pick who averaged 18 points per game just a couple of years ago for nothing is a tough pill to swallow.

The Trail Blazers also made one of the most questionable trades of the offseason when they shipped off Anfernee Simons for Jrue Holiday. The ex-Boston Celtic is a two-time champion and one of the best defensive guards in NBA history.

However, he is already 35 years old, showed signs of regression last season, and is on one of the worst contracts in the NBA. Dealing the cheaper, younger, and offensively more productive guard in Simons was a questionable decision for a team that still might not be ready to compete for a playoff spot.

28. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have a type. They like length and defense, and they added even more of that this offseason. Collin Murray-Boyles was their first-round pick, and they re-signed Jakob Poeltl. The South Carolina product has a redundant skill set to what is already on Toronto's roster, so his selection inside of the lottery was questionable.

Poeltl is a good player, but he joins a list that includes Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett among players on the Raptors who are good but not great and arguably overpaid.

27. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers made a surprising run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024. They proved that wasn't a fluke by making it even further this year. The Pacers made the NBA Finals and took the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games. Unfortunately, their window for contention may have closed in the blink of an eye.

Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon, and while that in-season injury doesn't affect their offseason rating here, it is worth mentioning because that is a career-altering injury. Come free-agency time, the Pacers lost Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Turner had been in trade rumors for years, but it seemed like he'd finally stick around this offseason. The only acquisition the Pacers made of note was the trade for Jay Huff.

The Pacers acquired Huff for just a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap. Huff is a former G-League Defensive Player of the Year who had some offensive flashes last year, and the Pacers netted him on a discount. Even so, he is a major downgrade in comparison to Turner.

26. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were in a tough place coming into this offseason because Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon and was slated to miss all of next season. The Bucks' decision to outright waive Lillard came as a big surprise. Milwaukee will now pay the nine-time All-Star $22 million per season for the next five years just to not suit up for them.

The move freed up the necessary space to bring in Turner, who, as a stretch big, will be a great fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it might not have been worth the price to pay.

The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs in three straight seasons, and Turner doesn't seem like enough to get them into the championship picture, even in a weak and injury-depleted Eastern Conference. The Bucks also lost Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton this offseason.

25. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz sacrificed nearly 40 points of scoring from last year's roster for next to nothing. Firstly, they traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic. Sexton plays with constant energy and is a reliable scorer. Nurkic, meanwhile, has regressed in recent years and might not be deserving of rotation minutes.

The team followed that trade up by dealing John Collins for Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a second-round pick. Love is an even older and more regressed big man than Nurkic, whereas Collins was arguably Utah's best player last year.

Their offseason ranking is saved some because they nailed the draft. Utah drafted Ace Bailey with the fifth overall pick. The Jazz weren't among one of Bailey's preferred destinations, but Utah knew they needed a star gamble, and Bailey has arguably the most potential in his draft class.

The Jazz also drafted Walter Clayton Jr. with pick 18, which was good value for the national champion from Florida. Utah is going in a new direction as a franchise, so parting with low-calorie scorers such as Sexton, Collins, and Jordan Clarkson does make some sense. Even so, the team got very little for three solid players.

24. Boston Celtics

The Celtics prioritized getting their finances in check this offseason, which made sense, considering the second-apron implications for repeat offenders. Jayson Tatum will miss next season, so the Celtics will retool, not rebuild, until he is back.

Even though their moves were necessary, it still hurts to lose Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, two players who played a big role on Boston's championship-winning team. The Celtics may have actually won the Holiday trade, but the return for Porzingis was underwhelming.

Those two fringe stars are being replaced by Simons, Georges Niang, Luka Garza, and Josh Minott, the latter two of whom were glued to the bench during their time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Celtics will be particularly thin in the frontcourt next season. Luke Kornet left the team for a bigger contract than anybody would have expected, and Al Horford might sign elsewhere as well.

23. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers' need for a center was well-documented coming into the offseason. The team did land arguably the biggest-name big man on the market in Ayton, but his fit alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James is questionable. At least the former No. 1 pick is 7 feet tall and can get rebounds and score inside.

The Lakers have been quiet outside of the Ayton move, which doesn't seem to be what James wants. After James picked up his player option for the upcoming season, his agent, Rich Paul, had some interesting quotes about the all-time great's current thought process with the Lakers.

Some took Paul's comments as a trade request but more likely was the idea that James was pushing the Lakers' front office to get aggressive this offseason, which hasn't happened yet. Dorian Finney-Smith signed elsewhere, and he was replaced by Jake LaRavia. As of now, the Lakers' roster doesn't look much better than it did last year.

22. Cleveland Cavaliers

Some fans liked the Isaac Okoro for Lonzo Ball swap, and others didn't. If anything, the trade was a lateral move for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers also brought back Larry Nance Jr. after a few years playing elsewhere. Nance's best years came with the Cavaliers, but the forward/center has been bitten by the injury bug ever since he left the Cavaliers.

Nance is even coming off of a medial femoral condyle fracture. Additionally, the Cavaliers lost Ty Jerome in free agency. While the guard had a rough postseason stretch, he was great during the regular season during what was a breakout campaign.

21. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets drafted and kept five first-round picks, which is something that had never been done before. Somehow, they missed on all of them. The Nets had a chance to jumpstart their rebuild, but they walked away from the draft with a bunch of defensively limited nonshooters.

Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf were the five players the team drafted in the first round. Perhaps some of them will work out, but there were better players available with each of Brooklyn's selections, and the team should have tried a consolidation trade with that much draft capital at their disposal.

Brooklyn's biggest move didn't come in the draft, though. They traded Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick. Porter is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, and there is a chance that the first-round pick will be valuable come 2032.

The Nets did well to make this trade, but considering Johnson and Porter are somewhat comparable players, it doesn't change their immediate outlook too much.

Terance Mann was a good get for the Nets, but Brooklyn also let D'Angelo Russell and Trendon Watford walk for nothing.

20. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans did walk away with two really good prospects on draft night. Jeremiah Fears was taken seventh overall, and Derik Queen was arguably the steal of the draft at pick 13.

However, the Pelicans had to trade an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to move up and get Queen, which somewhat negated what would have been a draft-day steal because that Pelicans pick might be lottery-bound again come next year.

Neither Fears nor Queen are known for their defense, either, and adding defensively limited players to a Zion Williamson-led team is a risky proposition. The lack of defense was furthered with the trade for Jordan Poole. Saddie Bay and Kevon Looney were also added this offseason.

The Pelicans brought in a lot of talent this offseason, which they have to be credited for. However, that talent fits together questionably, and the Pelicans could pay for that in the worst way come the 2026 NBA Draft, especially considering it won't be easy to get wins in the Western Conference.

19. Detroit Pistons

After having one of the best offseasons in 2024, the Detroit Pistons have underwhelmed in the summer of 2025. Malik Beasley is under investigation for gambling allegations, so the team may have to move on from him. The Pistons traded for Duncan Robinson to be their new 3-point shooting specialist, but Robinson is a slight downgrade in comparison to Beasley.

Likewise, the Pistons brought in Caris LeVert to replace Tim Hardaway Jr. Both players are lanky bucket-getters who can hit shots, but Hardaway started every game he played in last year, whereas LeVert was used almost exclusively as a bench piece.

The Pistons also lost Dennis Schroder to the Sacramento Kings. This wasn't a disastrous offseason for the Pistons, and internal development could still lead to them improving next season. The players they replaced their departures with are slight downgrades, though.

18. Sacramento Kings

Dario Saric has been benched in back-to-back seasons by different organizations, so the decision to trade Jonas Valanciunas for him was questionable. Saric is on a cheaper contract than Valanciunas, but he is still overpaid. The team did get the point guard that they so desperately needed, though, as they pulled off a sign-and-trade for Schroder.

Schroder's value has fluctuated throughout his career, though, and the Kings are paying him $45 million over three years not long removed from when he was playing on a minimum contract.

17. Los Angeles Clippers

Ivica Zubac had a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers this past season, but the Clippers still wanted to bring in more size. They drafted Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the last pick of the first round and signed Brook Lopez in free agency. They also traded for John Collins. It took sacrificing Norman Powell to land Collins.

While the aging Lopez might not be the rim protector or paint finisher that he once was, his 3-point shot is still impressive enough that he should be great in reserve duty behind Zubac. Collins brings a little more athleticism than Powell did.

16. Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey will, in all likelihood, return to the Chicago Bulls. The new contract that he ends up with could chance the Bulls' offseason grade. So far, they've had an average-at-best offseason.

The team traded Ball for Okoro, which brought in more defense. Okoro has improved as a 3-point shooter over the years, too, so it can be argued that the Bulls won that trade. Moving Ball made sense because the team is loaded at guard, and they have a similar jumbo facilitator in Giddey, assuming that he does, in fact, re-sign with the team.

They also drafted Noa Essengue 12th overall in the NBA Draft, but the French forward has quickly become one of the most forgotten lottery picks from this year.

15. Memphis Grizzlies

The Orlando Magic offered the Memphis Grizzlies a massive trade package for Desmond Bane, so the team can't be faulted for agreeing to the deal that brings in Kentavious Caldwell Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap. Even so, the Grizzlies traded one of their best players during a period of contention, so there is a chance that they will be worse next season.

Regardless, the Grizzlies probably had to make that trade. They also signed Jerome in free agency, and having insurance for the oft-injured Ja Morant is smart. The team also drafted Cedric Coward to take over Bane's – and fellow departed shooter Luke Kennard's – 3-point shooting role. The decision to trade Huff was questionable considering the flashes that he showed last season.

14. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers rank in the top half of 2025 offseason performances because of their selection of V.J. Edgecombe third overall. Edgecombe showed his star potential with arguably the best Summer League performance yet. The Baylor guard scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds in his debut.

The 76ers didn't want to pay Guerschon Yabusele, but they found an underrated replacement in Trendon Watford.

13. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets prioritized safe bets this offseason. They drafted shooters in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley, and they traded for another one in Connaughton. They also signed veterans Spencer Dinwiddie and Mason Plumlee, and their veteran presence could help the Hornets take the next step forward.

The Hornets also took par in two relatively large trades. They sent Jusuf Nurkic to the Utah Jazz for Collin Sexton, and that trade was a robbery by Charlotte. Nurkic is probably undeserving of rotation minutes at this point in his career.

Sexton, meanwhile, plays with constant energy and is a reliable scorer. He averaged 18.4 points this past season. The Hornets also traded away Mark Williams. This deal netted the Hornets two first-round picks, one of which they used on McNeeley.

The Hornets' desire to trade Williams was bizarre, but a deal was inevitable considering they already dealt him at the trade deadline, and he only returned to the team after the Lakers rescinded the deal because of Williams' failed physical.

12. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns needed center help this offseason, and they took that to heart. Khaman Maluach was one of the steals of the draft at pick 10, and the Suns traded for Mark Williams just seconds later.

The double-dip approach was a little bit bizarre considering neither player can move down to the power forward position. Even so, both players bring exactly what the Suns need into the fold.

Of course, neither of those big-man deals were a part of the Suns' biggest offseason move. That honor belongs to the trade of Kevin Durant. The Suns sent Durant to the Rockets for a first-round pick, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and five second-round picks.

Durant is an all-time great, but that is a decent return for a soon-to-be 37-year-old. The biggest question now is what will the Suns do with their surplus of shooting guards?

In addition to Green, the Suns employ Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, although Phoenix would like to move on from Beal as soon as possible.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't bring in any new players, outside of draft pick Joan Beringer. They also lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Atlanta Hawks and were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Durant. Even so, the Timberwolves offseason shouldn't be looked at as a failure.

They had some serious financial hurdles to jump through, so only losing one out of Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and Julius Randle should be looked at as a positive. The team that has made the Western Conference Finals for two straight seasons will go into next season with a roster that doesn't look too different, which was a major concern coming into the offseason.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in recent memory, so shooting up the board during the draft lottery and landing the first pick, which was used on the Maine Event, is enough to warrant a high offseason grade for the Mavericks.

Dallas also signed D'Angelo Russell in free agency. The former All-Star has his flaws, but he is signed to a cheap contract and will be a good stopgap option until Kyrie Irving returns from injury.

9. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's offseason started off relatively slow when it came to free agency and the trade market. They swapped a shooter for a shooter when they traded Robinson for Simone Fontecchio. That is a downgrade for Miami, especially considering Fontecchio just had a down season as a shooter.

However, Miami's ranking among the best offseasons is possible because of their draft selection of Kasparus Jakucionas, who was one of the steals of the draft at pick 20. The Illinois guard was originally projected to go inside of the draft lottery.

The Heat then followed things up with the latest blockbuster trade. They committed highway robbery by poaching John Collins from the Jazz. All it took to get Collins was Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.

8. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have quietly built an impressive young core. They've also added the veteran pieces to make sure said core has direction.

The Wizards took Tre Johnson and Will Riley in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and Washington made smart bets on former first-rounders Dillon Jones and Cam Whitmore, both of whom only cost second-round draft capital. Whitmore, in particular, could become a star given more of an opportunity on a new team.

CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk were the veterans added to the roster this offseason. While mentorship will be a key role for these two players, they both provide a shooting ability that is otherwise lacking on the roster.

7. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic needed shooting more than anything else this offseason. They certainly got a lot of it this summer. They had to overpay in trade to get Desmond Bane, but the former Grizzlies' star will be a perfect fit in lineups with Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero.

The Magic also drafted a shooter in Jase Richardson. Size and defense concerns caused Richardson to slide to pick 25, but many analysts viewed him as a lottery talent.

Additionally, the Magic signed Tyus Jones to take over backup point-guard duties. The floor general is most known for regularly leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, but he has improved as a 3-point shooter over the years as well.

6. New York Knicks

Depth has long been a concern for the New York Knicks. They often overworked their starters during the Tom Thibodeau era. Thibodeau is out as coach, but he would have been appreciative of the players the Knicks added to the roster.

Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele both bring a lot to New York's bench. Clarkson is one of the best pure scorers in the sixth man role in the NBA, and Yabusele had a solid year in his first season back in the NBA after standing out with Team France during the 2024 Olympic Games.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder came into the offseason with a full roster and their core completely intact. They were still able to get better this offseason. The team drafted Thomas Sorber 15th overall to add even more depth.

The Thunder didn't have the roster spots to make a lot of moves, but they didn't lose anybody except for Dillon Jones. The rich got richer this offseason, and the Sorber addition is both a long-term play and a move that could help the team in defending their title.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Some thought the San Antonio Spurs would make a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Durant this offseason, but they were smart to stay the course and build for both the present and the future. They drafted two players in the lottery.

Dylan Harper has star potential, and Carter Bryant could be a long-term 3-and-D expert. The Spurs also added Luke Kornet in free agency.

The Spurs had to overpay for Kornet, but securing Victor Wembanyama's backup was crucial. Kornet's presence might even allow Wembanyama to spend some time at the power forward position.

3. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have long needed to surround Trae Young with the right pieces, and they seemingly did so this offseason. The Hawks added a 3-and-D threat in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a stretch big with rim protection capabilities in Kristaps Porzingis, and a 3-point marksman in Luke Kennard.

The former two of those players were acquired via trade for relatively cheap. Asa Newell is also an intriguing draft addition. The Hawks did lose a couple of relatively big-name players, as Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., and Georges Niang will be playing for new teams next season. The Hawks replaced them with upgrades and better fits, though.

2. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets fans have complained about the team not maximizing Nikola Jokic's prime in the two years since they won the championship. The Nuggets fired former general manager Calvin Booth, and the new regime quickly got busy.

They didn't make a single draft selection, but they traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, traded Dario Saric for Jonas Valanciunas, and signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown.

The team now has more depth than they've had in years, and the new players fill some important niches for the squad.

Johnson can thrive as a shooter for Jokic to pass to, just like Porter did, but he provides more defense, IQ, and playmaking. Valanciunas will be the best backup center Denver has had in years, assuming he doesn't bolt for Greece. Brown already played a key role for the Nuggets when they won the NBA championship, and Hardaway was a starter on a playoff team last season.

1. Houston Rockets

The Rockets earned the two-seed in a stacked Western Conference last season with a young core. That core, for the most part, is still intact, as it only took Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital to land Kevin Durant. Durant is one of the best players of all time and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. He could be the missing piece that gets the Rockets over the hump.

On top of adding Durant, the Rockets secured Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capella, both of whom have a track record of success in the NBA. Finney-Smith is a 3-and-D player, and Capella is a play-finishing center.

The team also did work keeping their own players, as Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday, Steven Adams, Jae'Sean Tate, Jabari Smith Jr., and Jeff Green were all re-signed.

The only Rockets' move that can be criticized was their decision to trade Cam Whitmore, as the steal of the 2023 NBA Draft is a freak athlete and has tons of potential. However, it seemed unlikely that he'd ever reach that potential in Houston. The team had too much depth, so sending him to the Wizards and giving him a chance to thrive elsewhere was fair.