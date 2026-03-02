While about six or seven teams continue to rest players due to “injuries” and throw in the towel on the season in hopes of securing a high draft pick via the NBA Draft Lottery in May, there are a handful of teams near the top of the NBA power rankings who are solidifying themselves as this season's title contenders.

The San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are pulling away from the rest of the league, with the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder as legitimate contending threats this year, but this week's storylines, as far as the power rankings go, revolve around the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors.

Although neither team is viewed as a contender this year, they are trending in opposite directions.

Since the start of 2026, only the Pistons and Boston Celtics (20) have more wins than the Hornets (19), and Charlotte has led the league in offensive rating (120.5) during this span. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller being healthy obviously impacts the Hornets' success, but rookie sensation Kon Knueppel has allowed Charles Lee's group to take that next step as a young, emerging franchise in the East.

Knueppel has been the perfect blend of being an excellent support player and a potential star in his own right, and he added to his historic rookie campaign on Thursday night by surpassing Keegan Murray's rookie record of 206 made threes during the 2023-24 season.

The Hornets' sharpshooting wing now holds this record for first-year players, and with 21 games to go, it's not all that crazy to think he could come close to reaching 300 made threes this season. With a 19-9 record over their last 28 games, the Hornets are inside the top half of the NBA power rankings and just 3.5 games back of the 6-seed in the East.

While Stephen Curry is probably thrilled to see his hometown team finding success this season, he is certainly not pleased with his knee injury, which has sidelined him for a month now. Initially, this wasn't viewed as a long-term injury, and the Warriors continue to downplay the severity of Curry's knee ailment, but there is still no timetable for his eventual return.

On Sunday, the Warriors announced that he hasn't suffered any setbacks during his lengthy recovery process and will be re-evaluated again in 10 days. Despite this sounding like good news for the Dubs, the fact that they will continue to play without him is not, as Golden State has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games without Curry.

The Warriors, who are now five games back of the 6-seed in the Western Conference standings, seem destined to be a play-in tournament team once more, and time is running out for them to actually make something of what honestly looks like a lost season at this point.

We are officially in March, and there are only six weeks left in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, so here's a look at the updated power rankings.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2025-26 Record: 43-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (W11), at TOR (W3), at BKN (W16), at NYK (L25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHI (3/3), vs. DET (3/5), vs. LAC (3/6), vs. HOU (3/8)

The Spurs were not ready to play on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Their 25-point loss was their largest of the season, and this snapped the Spurs' 11-game win streak, which included victories over Detroit, Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

Still, San Antonio remains at the top of the NBA power rankings for the time being, with several important matchups in March approaching. Not only will the Spurs face the Pistons again on Thursday, but they will also see Houston, Boston, and Denver in the span of five days after Friday's game against the LA Clippers.

This is the time for the Spurs to put their foot down and potentially take the 1-seed in the West from the Thunder.

2. Detroit Pistons (-)

2025-26 Record: 45-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L11), vs. OKC (W8), vs. CLE (W3/OT), at ORL (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CLE (3/3), at SAS (3/5), vs. BKN (3/7), at MIA (3/8)

If the Pistons hadn't had one of their worst shooting nights of the season, they may have had a shot at taking down the Spurs and claiming the No. 1 spot in these power rankings. Nonetheless, Cade Cunningham's group has bounced back in a big way with three straight wins, including an eight-point win over the Thunder immediately after losing to San Antonio.

Cunningham continues to play like a true MVP candidate, and the Pistons are now 5.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East. It seems like the road to the NBA Finals this season in the Eastern Conference will run through Detroit.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2025-26 Record: 47-15 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W9), at DET (L8), vs. DEN (W6/OT), at DAL (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (3/3), at NYK (3/4), vs. GSW (3/7)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned for the Thunder on Friday night against Denver, and he put on a show, scoring 36 points in 34 minutes. However, he did not play at all in overtime, as OKC went on to win 127-121.

Health is all that matters for the Thunder at this point, as they not only need SGA to remain on the floor, but they will also make sure Jalen Williams is 100 percent before returning. This is the key to the Thunder having any chance to defend their title this season.

4. Boston Celtics (-)

2025-26 Record: 40-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (W16), at DEN (L19), vs. BKN (W37), vs. PHI (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (3/2), vs. CHA (3/4), vs. DAL (3/6), at CLE (3/8)

Jayson Tatum continues to work hard behind the scenes to make his epic comeback from an Achilles injury this season, and when he returns, he will be joining a Celtics team with a true MVP candidate in Jaylen Brown that is in contention at the top of the East. It certainly isn't crazy to think that the Celtics can make the NBA Finals, and adding an All-NBA First Team performer will certainly increase their odds.

Boston has been one of the best teams in the league since the calendar flipped to 2026, and they have won 11 of their last 13 games overall. Joe Mazzulla deserves a ton of credit for the job he's done without Tatum this year, and Boston continues to roll defensively.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (+3)

2025-26 Record: 38-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W3), at LAC (W6), at DEN (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (3/3), vs. TOR (3/5), vs. ORL (3/7)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have surged into the top five of the NBA power rankings after three close wins this past week, capped off by their strong 117-108 performance in Denver on Sunday. Anthony Edwards continues to carry this team offensively, and the Wolves have now won six of their last seven games.

While the Timberwolves have looked like one of the better teams in the league at times, they have been one of the most inconsistent contenders all year. Minnesota has not won more than five straight games all season, and three of this team's last four losses are against those with a losing records.

With their win over the Nuggets on Sunday, the Timberwolves have now jumped into sole possession of the 4-seed in the West.

6. New York Knicks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 39-22 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L15), at MIL (W29), vs. SAS (W25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (3/3), vs. OKC (3/4), at DEN (3/6), at LAL (3/8)

No team needed a marquee, statement win more than the Knicks did when the Spurs came to town on Sunday. To make this win even better, the Knicks demolished the top team in the NBA power rankings by 25 points, holding San Antonio to a season-low 89 points.

The Knicks envision themselves winning a championship right now. Whether they can accomplish this not only comes down to their ability to continue playing hard-nosed, tough defense but also receiving consistent production from Karl-Anthony Towns. He is the key to this team's overall success — not Jalen Brunson.

We know what Brunson will do in big moments during the postseason, but can Towns step up and be a consistent 20-10 player every night in big games? As much as the Knicks also need production from OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges in the playoffs, Towns' numbers and ability to remain on the floor instead of in foul trouble are essential.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 38-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W15), at MIL (L2), at DET (L3/OT), at BKN (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (3/3), vs. BOS (3/8)

Donovan Mitchell has missed three straight games with a groin injury that will likely sideline him for at least another week or so. James Harden has a fracture at the tip of his right thumb, and Keon Ellis also has a slight fracture in his left index finger.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are banged up right now, which is concerning given that health has been the biggest reason why this organization has failed to live up to its potential over the last few seasons. Still, we have seen what this team can accomplish when whole and with Harden on the court.

With Harden on the court, the Cavs have gone 6-1, with their only loss coming against Oklahoma City.

8. Denver Nuggets (-2)

2025-26 Record: 37-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W19), at OKC (L6/OT), vs. MIN (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (3/2), vs. LAL (3/5), vs. NYK (3/6)

Out of all the teams inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings, the Nuggets face the most concern. Nikola Jokic has been averaging 4.3 turnovers per game since his return from injury, and the Nuggets as a team have lost eight of their last 12 games.

The good news is that Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson are both nearing returns from their respective hamstring injuries and could be back before the end of this upcoming week. Denver must be whole and healthy entering the playoffs if it is to have a shot at toppling Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

9. Houston Rockets (+2)

2025-26 Record: 37-22 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W20), vs. SAC (W31), at ORL (W5), at MIA (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (3/2), vs. GSW (3/5), vs. POR (3/6), at SAS (3/8)

The Spurs and Thunder are in the top tier of the West. The Nuggets are right there with them, possibly one step behind due to their injury problems. Then there is the next tier of teams, where the Timberwolves and Houston Rockets stand.

The main reason why the Rockets still have work to do in order to be real title-contending threats this season is because Kevin Durant has been their only reliable scorer. Alperen Sengun has been efficient, but he has deferred a lot instead of putting his head down and taking advantage of scoring opportunities.

Not only Sengun but also Amen Thompson must start being more aggressive for the Rockets to be a real threat.

10. Toronto Raptors (-)

2025-26 Record: 35-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (L9), vs. SAS (L3), at WAS (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (3/3), at MIN (3/5), vs. DAL (3/8)

The one team that could wind up throwing a wrench in the East playoff picture and possibly be this year's version of what the Indiana Pacers were a season ago is the Toronto Raptors. Darko Rajakovic has a group that doesn't back down to any other team in the league, and the Raptors are often overlooked despite ranking seventh in defensive rating this year.

While Toronto has hit a rough patch as of late and has suffered some close losses in games they probably should have won, this team has the capability to break down opposing defenses due to the offensive abilities of Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett.

There is definitely reason to pick the Raptors as the biggest sleeper team come time for the playoffs.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 36-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (L1), at PHX (L3), at GSW (W28), vs. SAC (W24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NOP (3/3), at DEN (3/5), vs. IND (3/6), vs. NYK (3/8)

Who are the Los Angeles Lakers this season? Outside of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves, this team has no steady source of scoring production, and at times, the Lakers can look like one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

While they are 36-24 this season, the Lakers' record is not reflective of the type of team they are. This team will be fighting to keep the 6-seed in the West standings the rest of the regular season, and it would not be shocking if they fell into the play-in tournament. The Lakers have major roster flaws, and that can't be fixed until the offseason.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

2025-26 Record: 33-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W21), vs. MIA (W7), at BOS (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (3/3), vs. UTA (3/4), at ATL (3/7)

Joel Embiid's injury problems were going to appear at some point this season, and they are beginning to pile up entering the stretch run of the season.

Embiid missed five games as a result of a shin injury, and he is now sidelined for at least three games due to a strained oblique. That leaves Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe to do all the heavy lifting for the Philadelphia 76ers since Paul George continues to serve his suspension.

Without Embiid, the Sixers are nothing more than a play-in-like team in the East. His health is key to the 76ers actually being able to do anything come time for the playoffs.

13. Phoenix Suns (-)

2025-26 Record: 34-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (L16), vs. LAL (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAC (3/3), vs. CHI (3/5), vs. NOP (3/6), vs. CHA (3/8)

The losses of Devin Booker and Dillon Brooks to injury are beginning to catch up to the Phoenix Suns, who have been one of the best stories of the 2025-26 NBA season. Phoenix is certainly a sleeper team in the West, but they need their two top options healthy to be competitive.

Even without their stars, the Suns have been competitive and recently took down the Lakers by three points after shooting 22-of-50 (44 percent) from 3-point range. This team has the ability to punish their opponents from the perimeter, and Phoenix ranks in the top 10 in defensive rating.

14. Charlotte Hornets (+3)

2025-26 Record: 30-31 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W32), at IND (W24), vs. POR (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (3/3), at BOS (3/4), vs. MIA (3/6), at PHX (3/8)

Did anyone think that the Hornets would rank inside the top 15 of the NBA power rankings this season? Give Charles Lee and his staff a ton of credit for the job they've done developing this young team, and start giving Kon Knueppel the Rookie of the Year respect he deserves, as he has definitely earned the award over Cooper Flagg.

Charlotte is one win against Dallas on Tuesday away from being .500 through 62 games this season, and it's not hard to believe they can rise into the top six of the East standings with virtually everyone directly above them in the standings struggling.

Buy stock in the Hornets right now, as this team has been as good as those we are labeling as title contenders over the last two months.

15. Orlando Magic (-)

2025-26 Record: 31-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (W1), vs. HOU (L5), vs. DET (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (3/3), vs. DAL (3/5), at MIN (3/7), at MIL (3/8)

Right when it seemed like the Orlando Magic were finding their groove with back-to-back wins against the two LA teams, the Magic stumbled against Houston and Detroit. While the Magic certainly have the talent to make some noise come playoff time in the East, we've yet to see this group fully healthy and string together consistent performances.

The good news for Orlando is that Desmond Bane has been playing at a high level, Wendell Carter Jr. is consistently playing like a double-double threat, and Franz Wagner could be back in the coming weeks before the postseason. Getting Wagner back on the court next to Paolo Banchero is essential to their playoff hopes.

16. Miami Heat (-)

2025-26 Record: 32-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIL (L11), at PHI (L7), vs. HOU (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (3/3), vs. BKN (3/5), at CHA (3/6), vs. DET (3/8)

Up and down the Miami Heat go in rankings. For every two wins this team gets, they wind up losing two games and wind up right where they were. That is why the Heat have not moved from this spot in a few weeks.

The same can be said about the Heat and their players, as Tyler Herro recently returned from injury only for Norman Powell to be ruled week-to-week with a groin injury. Without Powell, the Heat will struggle to find consistent offensive production.

Miami has gone 7-7 over its last 14 games, with six of those games being against teams with a .500 or better record.

17. Golden State Warriors (-3)

Article Continues Below

2025-26 Record: 31-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L4), at MEM (W21), vs. LAL (L28)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. LAC (3/2), at HOU (3/5), at OKC (3/7)

Without Stephen Curry, the Warriors don't appear to be a playoff threat, yet they have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games with wins over Phoenix and Denver. In this 10-game span, all but one of the Warriors' losses have come to teams ranking inside the top 15 of the NBA power rankings.

Anything is possible with Steph on the floor, but it's just very hard to believe that he can return and the Dubs could claim the 6-seed in the West. It appears as if Golden State will be back in the play-in tournament again, which would set them up for a date with either the Thunder or the Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Nothing looks good for the Warriors right now, especially considering that Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with his illness while Jonathan Kuminga continues putting on a show with the Atlanta Hawks.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

2025-26 Record: 28-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L6), vs. NOP (W20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (2/2), vs. IND (3/4), at SAS (3/6), at MEM (3/7)

Bennedict Mathurin has fit in perfectly alongside Kawhi Leonard, and now Darius Garland appears ready to make his Clippers debut on Monday night against the Warriors.

Maybe this season isn't dead for the Clippers just yet, especially since Phoenix is injured and Golden State is struggling. After all, a win over the Warriors would put LA just 1.5 games behind the Dubs for the 8-seed in the West.

The Clippers still believe in their chances to make the playoffs this year, and with Garland getting into the mix alongside Mathurin and Leonard, anything is possible.

19. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2025-26 Record: 31-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W21), vs. WAS (W30), vs. POR (W34)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIL (3/4), vs. PHI (3/7)

The Atlanta Hawks have not played any teams with a winning record lately, but they have won four straight games and are now 31-31 on the season, the first time this team has been .500 or better since December. During this span, Kuminga has emerged as a strong option off the bench for Atlanta, averaging 21.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 67.7 percent from the floor in three games.

Four of the Hawks' next five games are against sub-.500 teams, and the other is against a wounded 76ers squad. This team is only 1.5 games back of the 7-seed in the East, and they have no reason to tank this season since they will be getting either New Orleans' or Milwaukee's first-round pick.

Keep an eye on the Hawks, a young, rising squad with a lot of potential and athleticism to cause some havoc come playoff time.

20. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 25-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W11), vs. CLE (W2), vs. NYK (L29), at CHI (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (3/2), vs. ATL (3/4), vs. UTA (3/7), vs. ORL (3/8)

The Milwaukee Bucks were on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games, before losing to New York and Chicago by a combined 52 points over their last two games. That loss in Chicago to begin March was devastating for the Bucks, as the Bulls outscored them 33-8 in the fourth quarter.

Whether or not Giannis Antetokounmpo returns from his calf injury this season is the biggest question in Milwaukee, especially with this team now three games back of the play-in tournament. At this point, even though Giannis wants to come back and play, it would be foolish for him to do so.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 29-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L3), at CHI (W9), at CHA (L16), at ATL (L34)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (3/4), at HOU (3/6), vs. IND (3/8)

The Portland Trail Blazers are not a bad team, but they aren't very good either. This team continues to be up and down, and this is directly because of their lack of consistent scoring depth behind Deni Avdija, who has been dealing with a lingering back injury.

While it appears they will be remaining in the West play-in picture, it's hard to imagine Portland will win two games and advance to the playoffs.

22. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 23-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (L9), vs. GSW (L21), at DAL (W19), at IND (W19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIN (3/3), vs. POR (3/4), vs. LAC (3/7)

It seems like the Memphis Grizzlies aren't doing all that great of a job tanking, as their wins over Dallas and Indiana prove those two teams are doing it better!

Everyone knows the Grizzlies don't want to win games, and it doesn't seem like any more wins are approaching this upcoming week, starting with a matchup against Minnesota. The Grizzlies will look to the draft to aid them in their rebuild as they focus on young talents like Cedric Coward and Zach Edey, who will undergo season-ending ankle surgery.

23. New Orleans Pelicans (+3)

2025-26 Record: 19-43 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (W4), at UTA (W11), at UTA (W10), at LAC (L20)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (3/3), at SAC (3/5), at PHX (3/6), vs. WAS (3/8)

Dejounte Murray made his 13-month return from an Achilles injury this past week in the New Orleans Pelicans' win over the Warriors, and his leadership helped the team win two more games over Utah. This mini four-game win streak was a highlight of the season for the Pelicans before losing on Sunday to LA.

Unfortunately, this success for the Pelicans seems to be short-lived, as Zion Williamson has a right ankle injury and could be forced to miss time after playing in 35 straight games.

24. Dallas Mavericks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 21-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W9), vs. SAC (L9), vs. MEM (L19), vs. OKC (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (3/3), at ORL (3/5), at BOS (3/6), at TOR (3/8)

With Cooper Flagg sidelined due to his foot injury, the Dallas Mavericks have only won two of their last 15 games, giving up an average of 120.8 points per game during this stretch, the fifth most in the league.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Flagg, as it seems like he has something to prove in order to win the Rookie of the Year award.

25. Chicago Bulls (-)

2025-26 Record: 25-36 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L32), vs. POR (L9), vs. MIL (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (3/3), at PHX (3/5), at SAC (3/8)

The Bulls somehow won by 23 points against the Bucks after outscoring them 33-8 in the fourth quarter. This was Chicago's first win since Jan. 31, which is hard to believe, seeing as this team went a full month without winning a game.

This organization has hit rock bottom, even though they are not at the bottom of the league standings, and they are stuck in a purgatory of their own making. It is unknown which direction the Bulls go from here, as it would take a high lottery selection to solve a lot of their issues.

26. Utah Jazz (-2)

2025-26 Record: 18-42 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L20), vs. NOP (L11), vs. NOP (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (3/2), at PHI (3/4), at WAS (3/5), at MIL (3/7)

The Utah Jazz got fined $500,000 by the NBA for tanking and not having their guys play, but now the organization actually has reason to sit their guys.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will likely miss the end of the season after undergoing a knee procedure, and Lauri Markkanen suffered hip and ankle injuries in a recent practice. Not to mention, Vince Williams Jr., whom the team acquired in the Jackson trade with Memphis, suffered a torn ACL. Utah is tanking, and unfortunately for them, injury problems continue to add up.

27. Washington Wizards (-)

2025-26 Record: 16-43 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L21), at ATL (L30), vs. TOR (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (3/2), at ORL (3/3), vs. UTA (3/5), at NOP (3/8)

Anthony Davis and Trae Young will play at some point before the end of the regular season, but it will very likely be for a few games. The Washington Wizards have shown flashes of their full potential with Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and other young pieces emerging this season, which is why the future looking ahead to the 2026-27 season is bright for this organization.

28. Indiana Pacers (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-46 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (L21), vs. CHA (L24), vs. MEM (L19)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (3/4), at LAL (3/6), at POR (3/8)

The Indiana Pacers have lost six straight games by an average of 14.7 points per game, including three straight by an average of 21.3 points. After trading their 2026 first-round pick to the Clippers with top-four protections, it's very clear to see that Indiana is doing everything it can to retain this pick and add one of the future All-Star talents at the top of the draft board.

If any team is clearly tanking at this point in the season, it's the Pacers.

29. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2025-26 Record: 15-45 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (L9), vs. SAS (L16), at BOS (L37), vs. CLE (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (3/3), at MIA (3/5), at DET (3/7)

Jordi Fernandez's team has yet to throw in the towel on the season, as all of their rookies and young talents continue to play hard during their early development. Just because the Brooklyn Nets have only won 15 games doesn't necessarily mean they aren't trying, as this team has definitely given some of the better teams in the league a run for their money over the course of 48 minutes.

Just ask the Cavs about the dogfight they had on Sunday in Brooklyn.

30. Sacramento Kings (-)

2025-26 Record: 14-47 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W9), at HOU (L31), at DAL (W9), at LAL (L24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (3/3), vs. NOP (3/5), vs. CHI (3/8)

Despite wins over two teams trying to lose this past week, the Sacramento Kings remain at the bottom of the NBA power rankings with the worst record in the league. The only bright spot at this point for the Kings is watching rookie guard Nique Clifford play, as he will hold a focal role on this team heading into the 2026-27 season.