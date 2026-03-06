The Los Angeles Clippers visit the surging San Antonio Spurs on Friday night looking to build further on a three-game winning streak. However, they are against arguably the best team in the NBA right now.

The San Antonio Spurs come into this game looking for their seventh straight win, with their last game against the Detroit Pistons finishing in resounding manner. The Spurs are in prime form with Victor Wembanyama leading the charge and are relatively healthy, per the official injury report.

The Clippers will attempt to complete this tall order with multiple players out due to injury. That includes Darius Garland, who is out due to a left toe injury, joining the likes of Bradley Beal, John Collins and Yanic Konan Niederhauser on the official injury list.

Darius Garland injury status vs. Spurs

Garland is once again a confirmed absentee against the Spurs as he continues his recovery from the toe knock. Earlier, head coach Tyronn Lue had confirmed that Garland did not travel with the team for this road trip and will miss both tonight’s contest against the Spurs and the subsequent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garland had just suited up at home for the first time on Wednesday, logging 12 points in a 130-107 rout of the Indiana Pacers. It was only his second game played since January 14, and fans will be hoping that he can make a quick return as the Clippers continue their charge towards the top of the Western Conference.

They are currently 9th with a 30-31 record. Regardless, especially in Garland’s absence, Kawhi Leonard will be the focal point.

Kawhi is averaging 25.8 points and 6.3 rebounds on 49.7% shooting over his last 10 games and will be crucial against a dominant San Antonio team. Operating on the second night of a back-to-back, San Antonio boasts a 9-1 record over their last 10 games, putting up a blistering 121.3 points per contest in that span.

Wembanyama is coming off a monstrous 38-point, 16-rebound, five-block performance just 24 hours earlier. The Clippers will undoubtedly need a monumental performance to stop this juggernaut.

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal: Out (Left Hip; Fracture)

John Collins: Out (Neck; Strain)

Darius Garland: Out (Left Toe; Injury Management)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (Right Lisfranc; Tear)

Spurs injury report

Not submitted yet