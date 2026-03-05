The Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to go head-to-head on Thursday night. Brandon Ingram is dealing with an injury concern, however. Is Ingram playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Ingram is battling a left thumb sprain. As a result, he was added to the injury report for Thursday's matchup.

Here's everything we know about Brandon Ingram's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves.

Brandon Ingram's injury status vs. Timberwolves

Ingram is currently listed as questionable to play, according to the NBA injury report.

Thursday's Raptors-Timberwolves game projects to be competitive. Toronto is 35-26 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Minnesota is 39-23 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Both teams have found success, but Ingram is one of the best players on the Raptors. His final injury status will obviously be of the utmost importance for the game.

So, is Brandon Ingram playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves? The answer is currently uncertain.

Raptors' injury report

The Raptors have five players listed on the injury report for Thursday night's game.

Brandon Ingram (left thumb sprain): Questionable

Collin Murray-Boyles (left thumb sprain): Out

Chucky Hepburn (G League two-way): Out

AJ Lawson (G League two-way): Out

Alijah Martin (G League two-way): Out

Timberwolves' injury report

The Timberwolves have four players on the injury report for the contest.