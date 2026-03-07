The Orlando Magic travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon in a cross-conference clash, coming into this game off the back of two wins. The Timberwolves are in prime form and are looking for what will be their sixth straight win.

Both teams have multiple injury concerns for this one. Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac and Minnesota veteran Kyle Anderson both appear on the official injury report ahead of the game, with each listed as questionable due to knee soreness.

The Magic will also be without Franz Wagner, who remains sidelined with a left high ankle sprain, with Alex Morales and Colin Castleton both out on G League assignment.

Jonathan Isaac injury status vs. Timberwolves

Jonathan Isaac enters the game with a questionable designation due to soreness in his left knee. Orlando has quietly been one of the stronger defensive teams since the All-Star break, posting the sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA over that span while going 5-3.

The Magic are coming off an emotional 115-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks, sealed by a last-second dunk from Wendell Carter Jr. That victory added to Orlando’s league-leading total of six game-winners in the final 10 seconds this season.

Orlando will rely heavily on Paolo Banchero, who continues to develop into one of the league’s most complete young stars. Saturday’s game will mark Banchero’s 250th NBA appearance. He is one of just seven players since the 1979-80 season to record at least 5,000 points, 1,500 rebounds, and 1,000 assists in their first 250 games, joining legends like Larry Bird, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and Zion Williamson.

Even if Isaac ultimately sits out, Orlando will lean on Banchero to carry the offensive load as the team tries to secure another statement win on the road.

Kyle Anderson injury status vs. Magic

Minnesota forward Kyle Anderson is also listed as questionable with right knee soreness. The Timberwolves enter this matchup in strong form.

They currently have a 40-23 record and are third in the West. Much of Minnesota’s success has been driven by its high-powered offense, which averages 119.0 points per game, the fourth-highest mark in the league.

That is majorly down to Anthony Edwards, who will once again look to star for his team. The All-Star MVP is shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.4% from three-point range this season while averaging 29.5 points per game.

Magic injury report

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Left knee soreness)

Franz Wagner: Out (Left high ankle sprain; injury management)

Colin Castleton: Out (G League two-way)

Alex Morales: Out (G League two-way)

Timberwolves injury report

Kyle Anderson: Questionable (Right knee soreness)

Joan Beringer: Out (G League assignment)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League two-way)

Zyon Pullin: Out (G League two-way)