LeBron James may not be the kind of athletic phenomenon that he once was, graduating from ‘raw force,’ to a more ‘measured destruction’ kind of player, just as proficient as a playmaker as he has always been as a scorer. That, as James himself loves to point out, is also a result of him being a high-IQ, thinking player who is always willing to give his teammates the ball if they have a better shot.

And while he may not be the kind of uncontrolled freak he once was, especially early in his career, actor Timothee Chalamet sees similarities in himself and the LA superstar. Speaking to James on Mind the Game, Chalamet likened his acting career to the playing careers of two players.

“I feel like in my career I felt like Brandon Roy, you know, like unheralded and at times I felt like LeBron like chosen one, and I feel like in that dichotomy. It oscillates. I felt like I had that raw talent going in. I feel like the first roles that I did a good job in like ‘Call Me by Her Name’ or ‘Beautiful Boy,’ that was all raw talent. There was no real process to it, but that was just kind of messiness on screen. And I think it took a couple of years and also the onslaught of fame and the attention and the intensity of it,” he said.

Chalamet effectively claimed that while he also felt like a talented actor, especially looking back at his earlier work, it was only later that he developed a ‘real process.’ Chalamet said that at the start of his career, he felt more like an unheralded talent such as Brandon Roy.

“I could look at LeBron and his career. first couple years in Cleveland and I didn't have a process, have a way to deal with it. ‘I feel like ‘A Complete Unknown’ and ‘Marty Supreme.’ These are the first times I actually had a process and a way to, I don't want to say an artistic process. I don’t want to discount my other work, but it's the first time I really locked in in a big way,” he said.

Of course, while his early work in movies such as Beautiful Boy was also impressive and has earned him laudits, it was only later that Chalamet actually locked in. He also compared the situation to James’ early days in Cleveland, where he was more of a scoring phenomenon and an athletic monster, rather than the playmaker-scorer hybrid he eventually evolved into.

While the comparison may not be the most straightforward, one can certainly see where Chalamet is coming from, and the amount of respect he holds for James.