However, Howard is conceptualizing about coming back for one more season. He is finding inspiration from Al Hartford and Taj Gibson who did the same.

“Dwight Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-2022 Golden State Warriors Championship season,” Green said. “Much love to Dwight man, got the orange jacket hall of famer. You did brother. You beat the game. Ain’t no retirement tour, no farewell tour, you got it. You got the tour brother it was to Springfield, Massachusetts. That was the tour. That’s the end of the game Dwight.”

Altogether, Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA from 2004 to 2022. In 2004, he was drafted as the No.1 pick by the Orlando Magic . He would go onto play eight seasons in Orlando. Later on, Howard credited his time with the Magic as his best years.

Afterward, Howard played four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, and one season with the Hawks, Hornets, Wizards, and 76ers.

Along the way, Howard became an eight-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA First Team member, and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Plus, he won an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games as part of the “Redeem Team”.

In 2020, he won an NBA Championship with the Lakers.