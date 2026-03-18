The San Francisco 49ers just added another polished tool to Kyle Shanahan’s offensive chest, and legendary cornerback Richard Sherman is already singing their praises. The 49ers signed wide receiver Christian Kirk to a one-year, $6 million deal, bolstering a receiving corps that needs reliable veteran hands as they navigate a shifting NFC landscape.

Speaking on The Richard Sherman Podcast, the former Niners star didn't hide his approval of the move. Sherman called it a “solid move,” emphasizing that Kirk’s veteran presence is exactly what the locker room needs to maintain its elite status.

“I think he compliments this offense well,” Sherman noted. “I think he’ll fit soundly with what Kyle Shanahan likes to do in this offense, and obviously, there’s a lot of respect coming from Brock Purdy. I like the move, it’s an affordable piece, and I think they’ll get as much bang for their buck as possible.”

Article Continues Below

Sherman is spot on, Kirk is the ultimate “bang for your buck” player. At $6 million, he is a bargain for a San Francisco team balancing a tight salary cap. Kirk’s ability to find soft spots in zone coverage makes him a primary target for quarterback Brock Purdy, who thrives on timing and anticipation.

The stats from Kirk's recent outings prove he still has plenty of gas in the tank. In his final significant performance last season, Kirk hauled in eight receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against the Steelers. He averaged 18 yards per catch in that contest, consistently moving the chains and proving he can still stretch the field from the slot.

With the team managing Brandon Aiyuk’s massive contract and the recent league-wide shakeups involving stars like Mike Evans, Kirk provides immediate insurance and explosive potential. He isn't just a depth filler; he’s a starter-caliber talent who makes this offense a nightmare to scout.