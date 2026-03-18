Team USA is off to a concerning start against Venezuela in the final of the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park on Tuesday.

With them facing a 2-0 deficit, team manager Mark DeRosa sent in Brad Keller to replace Nolan McLean, who started on the mound.

“Nolan McLean is out of the game, with his only two big mistakes being a passed ball and the home run to Wilyer Abreau. Venezuela 2, USA 0 with two outs in the 5th,” reported USA Today's Ben Nightengale.

Many did not agree when it was announced that McLean would be Team USA's first pitcher for the final. Their worries were proven right, and they did not hold back on blasting the 24-year-old pitcher.

“Nolan McLean will forever have a hater in me,” said @LUISGARCIASZN.

“I will always remember McLean letting the whole country down,” added @JohnWil33368589.

“Should have started Cal Raleigh,” suggested @sportsfanCal.

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“Getting obliterated by a guy who hasn’t seen less than a 5 ERA in three years. Impressive,” wrote @laurentechris.

“Nolan McLean is so bad. Crazy how we had this bum start,” posted @MccourtTegan.

“Nolan McLean is the reason the offense is sh****** the bed confirmed,” commented @PeraltaIsKing1.

As of writing, the score has remained at 2-0 in the sixth inning.

Team USA is looking for its second title in the World Baseball Classic.

Venezuela, meanwhile, is hoping to complete its fairytale run with a first crown. It would also be difficult to ignore the political theme and the revenge angle if the team wins. Like it or not, it would make for a great story.