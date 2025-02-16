For the third straight year, Mac McClung participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and for the straight year, he came out on top. With this result in the bag, McClung has teased potentially retiring from the contest, but it sounds like a proposition from Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo could entice him to return.

In the wake of McClung's third win, both Morant and Antetokounmpo toyed with the idea of potentially participaring against each other in the Dunk Contest. While McClung could opt to take a break from the contest, he made it clear that if stars like Morant and Antetokounmpo took part in it, that could convince him to change his mind.

“I’m flattered. I think those guys are so fun to watch. I think people want to see bigger stars in it and I would love to see that. But I think it’s important for the people in it to want to do it. I was probably thinking about hanging it up after this one, but I never want to say never,” McClung said, per The Athletic.

Mac McClung reigns supreme in Dunk Contest for third straight year

After bursting onto the scene in 2023, McClung put together a decent outing in 2024, but struggled to top his electrifying dunks from the previous year. He came back rejuvenated in 2025, with his highlights seeing him dunk over a car and pull off an absurd two-ball dunk along the way.

At this point, the competition isn't even coming close to McClung, and it may take a pair of elite dunkers like Morant and Antetokounmpo participating in order to give him a challenge. Whether or not they would actually take part in the Dunk Contest remains to be seen, but if they do decide to give it a shot, it looks like McClung would return in an effort to win the contest once again.