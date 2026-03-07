With Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark preparing for an injury return in the upcoming 2026 season, there is a reflection period going back to last season, where it was an injury-riddled time, playing in only 13 games. As the influential Fever star in Clark looks to show off her immense talents on the professional level, she would give insight into the injury trouble she dealt with.

According to Geoff Magliocchetti, Clark would speak about the “nagging injuries” she was dealing with, as throughout the season, the Indiana star sustained issues with her lower leg, groin, quadriceps, and others. It would lead to her announcing in September of last year that she would be shut down for the season.

“It was kind of these nagging injuries that continued to build up and build up, and dealt with one on top of the other,” Clark said. “I think that was probably played with my mind even more than knowing I was going to be out for a set period of time. I was always trying to come back, always trying to come back, and then I'd get hurt in another way (before) obviously shutting it down.”

Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks more on her progress

Article Continues Below

While fans have been missing watching the Fever guard in Clark display her unbelievable shooting and skills, it looks like 2026 will be a huge year for the 24-year-old. Clark would give some great news on her progress, saying that she has “had a good six months or maybe more.”

“I think the first USA basketball camp was a great checkpoint for me,” Clark said. “I felt really great, honestly, and I was impressed with how with it, I felt like, sometimes I felt like it maybe would take me a day or two to really get my first step back, but I felt like myself out there. I'm just relying on that and just remind myself who I am and what I've been. I didn't lose that.”

Clark looks to have a healthy 2026 and help Indiana after finishing with a 24-20 record, third in the East.