The Golden State Warriors head into Oklahoma City to face the defending champions after winning their last game against the Houston Rockets. However, they have multiple major injury concerns and take on a Thunder team that has won each of their last four games.

Oklahoma City enters Saturday night with a 49-15 record, already knocking on the door of its 50th win of the season, while Golden State sits at 32-30 and eighth in the West.

Mark Daigneault’s team has also won eight of its last 10 games, holding opponents to 106.5 points per game during that stretch. Meanwhile, Golden State has struggled for consistency, going 4-6 over its last 10 contests while allowing 116.3 points per game.

These teams have already met three times this season, and the last meeting was a lopsided 131-94 Thunder victory, fueled by a 30-point performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The following odds are based on coverage from DraftKings.

Warriors vs. Thunder Odds

Warriors: +9.5

Thunder: -9.5

Over: 228.5

Under: 228.5

Warriors vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Golden State remains heavily shorthanded entering this matchup. Stephen Curry is out with a knee injury. Jimmy Butler (ACL) is out for the season while Moses Moody (wrist) and Seth Curry (back) are sidelined as well.

Gary Payton II is questionable with an ankle issue. However, the potential return of Kristaps Porzingis gives them some reason for optimism.

The Thunder are relatively healthy. Jalen Williams is out with a hamstring injury, while Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Alex Caruso (hip) are both listed day-to-day. Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a knee injury.

Article Continues Below

Warriors vs. Thunder Betting Trends

Oklahoma City has a 34-9 record against Western Conference opponents. Recent head-to-head results also strongly favor Oklahoma City. The Thunder have already handled Golden State convincingly this season, including the 37-point blowout win in January.

With Shai-Gilgeous Alexander fit and firing, this one seems very straightforward on paper. However, led by the mercurial Draymond Green and with Porzingis expected to play, the Warriors can always spring a surprise.

Keys to Warriors vs. Thunder Matchup

The biggest challenge for Golden State will be finding enough offensive firepower without Stephen Curry. The Warriors have relied heavily on Brandin Podziemski, who has averaged 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Thunder also average 118.9 points per game while simultaneously limiting opponents to 43.6% shooting from the field.

Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Golden State’s system still produces efficient offense through ball movement and spacing, but without Curry, the Warriors lack the consistent scoring punch required to keep up with Oklahoma City’s attack. We expect a low-scoring game considering the Warriors’ injuries and pretty much a blowout for the current NBA champions.

Spread Pick: Thunder -9.5

Total Pick: Under 228.5