New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye just received one of the strongest endorsements of his young career. FS1 host Colin Cowherd declared the second-year passer has “all-timer” potential. On ‘The Herd,' Cowherd praised Maye’s rare blend of arm talent, poise, and quick development under Mike Vrabel.

Cowherd stated, “You get a franchise quarterback every year. You get an all-timer about every four or five years. I think we found one.”

The remark immediately added another layer to Maye’s rapidly growing reputation as a rising superstar in Foxborough.

The Patriots’ 2025 season has been nothing short of a stunning turnaround. After back-to-back 4-13 campaigns, New England now boasts the NFL’s best record at 11-2. They enter their Week 14 bye on a commanding 10-game winning streak. Vrabel’s impact has been unmistakable, of course. However, the centerpiece of the resurgence is Maye’s MVP-caliber play.

New England leads the league in passing efficiency and ranks top-five in scoring defense. That places them firmly on track to reclaim the AFC East crown for the first time since 2019 and compete for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Maye’s 2025 breakout has been one of the league’s defining storylines. Through 13 games, he has completed 276 of 386 passes for 3,412 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. He has also maintained a stellar 111.9 passer rating. His athleticism has helped him add 319 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

With elite traits and now Cowherd’s “all-timer” endorsement, Maye has positioned himself as a legitimate MVP contender. He is the sure fire centerpiece of New England’s return to championship relevance.