The Philadelphia Eagles are activating a veteran safety off injured reserve as the regular season is getting closer and closer to finishing. Just five games remain, and the good news for the Eagles is that they do not face a team with a record better than theirs (as of now) for the rest of the regular season.

Marcus Epps has been designated to return from the IR. He will be a valuable piece in the secondary behind safety Reed Blankenship. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio needs all the help he can get right now. Epps' status for this upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers remains up in the air.

Epps has been a pro since 2019. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, then waived during his rookie season. The Eagles signed him, and he played for Philly until 2022. After two years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Epps returned to the Eagles. He has appeared in eight games this season with six total tackles.

The Eagles travel to Southern California to take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football. This will be a crucial contest for both teams. Philadelphia will aim to get back on track after losing two games in a row to the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. The Chargers are also 8-4, winners of four of their last five games.

Justin Herbert underwent surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday, and his status for this game remains unclear. There is a chance that backup quarterback Trey Lance gets some playing time as either a starter or in certain packages.