The Boston Red Sox added fresh fuel to the rivalry with the New York Yankees on Tuesday when recently acquired pitcher Sonny Gray took aim at his former club during his introductory press conference. His comments about his time with the Yankees spread across social media within minutes, and an old receipt of Gray surfaced as fans uncovered an earlier clip. The reaction grew even louder after the Talkin Yanks podcast placed both versions of his remarks side by side, highlighting the clear shift in the veteran pitcher’s tone toward the Yankees organization.

Gray, 36-years-old, joined the Red Sox after a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals capped a season that saw him go 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 180.2 innings. The right-hander tried to win over his new fan base by leaning into the rivalry, saying he never really wanted to be in New York in the first place and that Boston felt like a better fit for his family and his competitive edge.

The Talkin Yanks podcast took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a graphic from the new press conference where the former Cardinals pitcher said he never wanted to be in the Bronx once he ended up with the Red Sox.

“Sonny Gray says it feels good to be in Boston since he “never wanted to go” to New York”

The podcast then went back into its archives and shared an old video from his 2017 introduction with the Yankees, which showed a very different tone.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it all played out, and I couldn’t be happier to be here today… I was gonna be a Yankee. I just had a big smile on my face and was ready to get here.”

The quick contrast became another example of the internet never forgetting, setting the stage for must watch games when the Red Sox and Yankees clash next season. The resurfaced receipt ensures added attention on every matchup between the rivals, and Gray’s next outing in the Bronx with the Red Sox should feel like a playoff game.