The Memphis Grizzlies have let it be known that they're listening to offers for Ja Morant, as the past few seasons have probably not went the way they wanted with the star guard. There are a list of teams that could use a point guard, and there's no doubt that he could be a plus for those rosters. There are three teams who could look at Morant, and NBA insider Jake Fischer takes a look at their interest level.

The first team is the Toronto Raptors, who actually had their eyes on Trae Young before he was traded to the Washington Wizards. The Raptors reportedly offered the Hawks a deal centered around Immanuel Quickley and picks, but the Hawks did not want to do the deal based off of Quickley's contract. With them looking for an upgrade at guard, Morant could be in their sights, but there is something that may stop them from doing so.

“One potential roadblock pointed out by our Sportsnet colleague Michael Grange: Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic spent three years on Taylor Jenkins' Memphis staff. Will that encourage or dissuade the Raptors from lodging an offer?” Fischer wrote.

The next team is the Miami Heat, who have discussed if going after Morant could help him revive his career. On the negative side, Morant doesn't fit the offense that the Heat run, which is less about pick-and-roll and more about motion and ball movement. At the same time, the Heat try to stay in the mix for top stars.

“Miami is certainly known for pursuing the starriest names — no matter their background and previous woes — in the Pat Riley Era,” Fischer wrote.

The third team is the Milwaukee Bucks, who are still looking to add talent on their team to help Giannis Antetokoummpo, who recently said he doesn't plan on leaving the franchise. The Bucks have rumored to be “looking at everyone” when it comes to improving their roster, and Morant has to be on that list now.