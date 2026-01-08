The Milwaukee Bucks have probably been walking on eggshells since the beginning of the season, as the uncertainty of Giannis Antetokounpo asking for a trade continues to linger. It seems like people can now breathe a sigh of relief, as Antetokounmpo has come out and made it known that he won't ask for a trade now, then, or never.

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment, that I will come out and say ‘I want a trade,’” Antetokounmpo said via Sam Amick of The Athletic. “That’s not … in … my … nature. OK?”

He later doubled down in the interview, saying that he wanted to be with the Bucks forever.

“My plan is to be here for the rest of my career,” Antetokounmpo said.

Article Continues Below

It was definitely a different tune that Antetokounmpo was singing at the beginning of the season, where he made it be known that though he was committed to the team, his mind could change months down the line on if he wanted to move on. Well, it is months later, and Antetokounmpo is saying that he doesn't want to be anywhere else.

“I am not (going anywhere). I am invested in this team,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want to turn this team around. I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates. I wanna win games. The last six games we’ve played, we’re 4-2. We have a lot of games in front of us. I’m locked the f— in. I’m locked in. My priority is just staying healthy.”

The Bucks are currently 16-21 and are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. There is still a lot of season left, and the Bucks could still climb in the Play-In if they continue to play well.

In all honesty, this moment from Antetokounmpo means more than what they can do this season. He made a commitment that he wants to be with this franchise until he retires, which is big news for the franchise.