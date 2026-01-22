The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, February 5, and buzz around the league is growing louder. With the New Orleans Pelicans involved in numerous rumors, it appears the latest speculation has the Detroit Pistons linked to a possible trade for Herb Jones.

It's said that the Pistons are considering moving Jaden Ivey before the trade deadline, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel on the “Clutch Scoops” podcast. Siegel claims that Detroit could offer Ivey to the Pelicans in exchange for the 27-year-old forward.

“The Pistons are believed to be open to moving Jaden Ivey this season,” said Siegel. “[Ivey] is gonna be a free agent in the offseason, I believe it's restricted free agency, and if there is a big move to present itself, the Pistons would be open to moving Ivey. Well, Herb Jones would be quite the statement… It's a move that would not break the bank. They could give up a draft pick or two and still be in good position to build with their young core.”

Article Continues Below

Jones isn't really a scorer, but the other assets he brings to the table are unmatched. The fifth-year pro is a rock-solid defender who could be a great addition to a young Pistons team. As Siegel points out, Herb Jones would likely fit right in with Cade Cunningham, Ron Holland, and Ausar Thompson, while veterans Tobias Harris and Caris LeVert would maintain their roles.

The Pelicans star has played in 23 games so far this season after bouncing back from a season-ending torn labrum in his right shoulder in the 2024-25 campaign. Heading into New Orleans' Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 39.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.