The Denver Nuggets have lost two of their last three games and will now host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena in Denver. Minnesota comes into this game off the back of two straight wins, the latest coming against the Los Angeles Clippers away from home.

Both teams are tied at 37-23 for the season setting up a direct contest for the No. 4 position in the Western Conference. Denver enters as a slight home favorite per odds from DraftKings, looking to move on from a loss against Oklahoma City on Friday, which was a replay of last year’s conference semifinals.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Key Injuries

Denver Nuggets The Nuggets’ depth will once again be tested with multiple high-profile absentees. Anthony Gordon is confirmed to be out alongside Peyton Watson, who are both struggling with hamstring trouble. Tamar Bates is a long-term absentee while Spencer Jones is questionable and Cameron Johnson is probable for this one.

The Timberwolves are relatively healthy and almost have a clean injury slate. They have Julius Randle listed as questionable due to right lower-back spasms.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Denver has won the last three head-to-head meetings against Minnesota, including a 142-138 overtime thriller in their last matchup. The Timberwolves have failed to cover the spread in four consecutive games.

Conversely, Denver is a perfect 3-0 ATS in their last three games against Minnesota. Denver has seen the Over hit in 38 of their 60 games (63.3%) this season. The Nuggets have been elite at covering on the road (21-12) but have struggled slightly at Ball Arena, posting a 13-14 ATS home record.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Matchup

The outcome of this game rests on Denver’s ability to work around Nikola Jokic’s customary brilliance. The Nuggets have shot well as a unit, scoring 120.5 points per game at more than 49% overall from the field.

Much will depend on the inside battle between Rudy Gobert and Jokic, with Jamal Murray also recently picking form, which gives the Nuggets another important scoring threat. However, the Timberwolves will hope that Anthony Edwards can take charge.

The All-Star has been on a tear the entire campaign, averaging 29.6 points on the season. Minnesota will be determined to make use of the Nuggets’ thin rotation to dominate important stretches of the game.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

While the Timberwolves are surging on the road, Denver’s historical edge in this specific matchup is hard to ignore. The Nuggets have won the last three times these teams met, and Jokic typically finds a way to neutralize Gobert's rim protection by operating away from the paint, especially in the presence of Murray.

ATS Pick: Nuggets -2.5 O/U Pick: Under 237.5