The New Orleans Pelicans have been a trainwreck so far this season, currently sitting at 10-35 ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Detroit Pistons. New Orleans has seen some solid play from rookie Derik Queen, but continued injury troubles as well as an overall lack of talent on the roster have sent the Pelicans to the bottom of the Western Conference so far this year.

On Tuesday, the team did get a rare bit of good news regarding forward Herb Jones.

“Herb Jones (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow's game at Detroit. He's missed 14 of the last 15 games,” reported Guillory of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones was once viewed as a key building block for the Pelicans but has now become a name whom many have floated in trade rumors this year, with some speculating that teams might be willing to part with real assets in order to bring in a player who can defend as well as Jones while knocking down three-pointers on the other end of the floor.

Article Continues Below

As Guillory mentioned, Jones has been out of the lineup for 14 out of the last 15 games for New Orleans, with the one game he played in being a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans will be welcoming in the top seed in the East, the Pistons, who continued their lead on the rest of the conference with a narrow home win over the Boston Celtics on Monday evening. Having Jones in the lineup would certainly help New Orleans out defensively against star Cade Cunningham, who was recently named a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

In any case, the Pelicans and Pistons are slated to tip off on Wednesday evening at 8:00 pm ET from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.