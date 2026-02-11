The Toronto Raptors and the Indiana Pacers reportedly had eyes for Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler ahead of last week’s NBA trade deadline. The Raptors’ trade interest in Kessler was well documented before Toronto’s deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul. The same could be said about the Pacers ahead of their trade with the Clippers for Ivica Zubac.

League sources confirmed the Raptors’ strong push for Kessler, per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

“In addition to talking with the Kings about Sabonis and the Grizzlies about Jackson Jr., the Raptors also made a very strong push the day of the trade deadline for Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints,” Siegel reported.

“Multiple first-round picks were offered by the Raptors for Kessler, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder, yet the Jazz held zero interest in trading their young big man.”

The Pacers also reportedly also expressed interest in Kessler before pivoting to Zubac.

“Other teams, including the Pacers before landing Zubac, showed heavy interest in trading for Kessler,” Siegel added. “The Jazz are fully expected to retain Kessler as a restricted free agent in the summer on a new long-term contract. After trading for Jackson Jr., Utah sees itself having a formidable big-man trio that can do damage defensively during the 2026-27 season.”

Kessler complements a dynamic frontcourt duo led by 2023’s Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Jazz’s leading scorer, Lauri Markkanen.

Jazz reportedly turned down 2 unprotected first-round picks

The Jazz reportedly turned down the Pacers’ trade offer for Walker Kessler, which included two future first-round picks. Perhaps an offer similar to the one the Clippers received for Ivica Zubac, which included two future first-round picks and one second-round pick.

The Jazz turned down the Pacers’ trade offer ahead of the deadline, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Sources: Indiana Pacers made a run at Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and offered a package highlighted by two unprotected first-round picks,” Haynes reported. “It was declined, and Pacers pivoted to Zubac. Kessler will be in demand as a restricted free agent this summer.”

Kessler seems to be a big part of the Jazz's future.