Too deep. Too Talented. Too good. Arizona was too much for Arkansas in their much-awaited face-off in the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament as it ran away with the easy win, 109-88, at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday.

The No. 1 Wildcats led by as much as 25 points and never trailed in the entirety of the contest. They advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.

Once again, Arizona employed a balanced attack in routing the No. 4 Razorbacks. Six players scored in double digits for the Wildcats, led by Brayden Burries' 23 points. He shot 7-of-11 from the field and added five rebounds and two assists.

According to 247Sports' Jason Scheer, it was the first time the Wildcats had six players in twin-digit scoring in a single game in the NCAA Tournament since beating Providence in overtime in the Elite Eight in 1997.

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Arizona went on to win the national title that year. The team was coached by the late Lute Olson and featured guys like Mike Bibby, Jason Terry, Michael Dickerson, and Miles Simon.

Koa Peat added 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Ivan Kharchenkov added 15 points, while Jaden Bradley, Motiejus Krivas, and Tobe Awaka, who came off the bench, had 14 points each.

It was another testament to the depth of the Wildcats, who many have picked to win it all this year, including NBA legend Charles Barkley and The Ringer's Bill Simmons. Barkley even had a hilarious remark about Arizona's dominance.

The Wildcats will face No. 2 Purdue in the Elite Eight. The Boilermakers advanced to the regional finals after escaping No. 11 Texas in a nail-biter in the Sweet 16.