NBA commissioner Adam Silver is determined to stop teams from tanking. Teams strategically tanking to improve their draft-pick potential in the NBA has been a widely discussed topic, drawing the attention of Silver and the NBA's decision-makers. In a press conference on Wednesday, Silver expressed his interest in making a change.

“We are going to fix it. Full stop,” he said, adding, “There is an aspect of team building that is called a genuine rebuild — a rebuild with integrity. The problem we're having these days is, it’s become almost impossible to distinguish between the tank and rebuild.”

Now, attention has shifted to exactly what the fix will be. In the latest edition of Clutch Scoops, Brett Siegel outlined a strategy that is starting to catch steam in NBA circles.

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“I do know, and I can confirm that there’s been several scenarios discussed at these meetings already for the tanking scenarios of what are the rule changes going to be? Are they going to limit teams being able to pick inside the top three, top four in back to back years? That’s something that I’ve heard has gained a little bit of momentum. That’s something that could possibly change as soon as May.”

The draft positioning for this season is important, as the 2026 NBA draft class is considered one of the best in recent years. Players such as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, Cam Wilson, and Darius Acuff Jr. are said to be franchise-changing talent and the faces of a new generation.

But, Silver prefers that the journey to acquiring these players is more ethical moving forward.