The Toronto Raptors were one of the teams at the trade deadline looking to make a splash, but in the end, they were not able to do so. They did end up trading for Chris Paul, but it's uncertain what the future holds for the veteran point guard and whether he'll play or not.

The Raptors were in trade rumors connected to Domantas Sabonis, but it doesn't seem like they had what it took to make a big swing for him. Ultimately, the Sacramento Kings let it be known that Sabonis was staying with the team past the deadline.

Outside of Sabonis, the Raptors also were rumored to have made a big push for Walker Kessler, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points. Though they weren't able to acquire him before the deadline, they still have a chance in the offseason.

Article Continues Below

“If the Raptors do in fact want to pursue and revisit Walker Kessler in the offseason, he will be a restricted free agent. Utah is expected to offer him a long-term deal, but Kessler will have several suitors,” Siegel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jazz have a loaded frontcourt now after acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, and it's uncertain if they plan on keeping all of those pieces down the line. Kessler will definitely be attracting several suitors during the offseason, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were able to lure him away from the Jazz by offering him a large contract.

The Raptors will definitely be one of those teams, and they would have to sell Kessler that joining them could greatly improve their chances in the Eastern Conference. This season, they've surprised many, but the one thing that has been missing in their lineup is solid center play with Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to injury.