The Utah Jazz have continued to signal their long-term commitment to Walker Kessler following a flurry of activity leading up to the NBA trade deadline, reportedly turning down a significant offer from the Indiana Pacers for the young center.

Prime NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Thursday that Indiana made a strong push for Kessler, offering a package headlined by two unprotected first-round picks. Utah declined the proposal, prompting the Pacers to pivot in another direction to address their frontcourt needs.

“Sources: Indiana Pacers made a run at Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and offered a package highlighted by two unprotected first-round picks,” Haynes reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It was declined and Pacers pivoted to Zubac. Kessler will be in demand as a restricted free agent this summer.”

Indiana ultimately acquired Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown from the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal that sent Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and a future second-round pick to Los Angeles. The move addressed a major offseason hole for the Pacers following Myles Turner’s departure to the Milwaukee Bucks after Indiana’s NBA Finals run last summer.

Utah’s decision to reject Indiana’s offer comes amid a transformative stretch for the franchise. Earlier this week, the Jazz completed a surprise blockbuster trade to acquire Jaren Jackson Jr., reshaping their frontcourt and defensive identity. While that deal fueled speculation that additional core pieces could be moved, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel has consistently reported that Kessler remains central to Utah’s plans.

Jazz reaffirm Walker Kessler as long-term cornerstone despite Pacers’ aggressive pursuit

Article Continues Below

Following the Jackson trade, Siegel immediately reported that the Jazz have no intention of moving Kessler ahead of the deadline and expect him to be a long-term fixture. Kessler is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and league sources have indicated Utah is prepared to offer him a new long-term deal despite aggressive interest from rival teams.

Kessler, 24, opened his fourth NBA season with career-best production before suffering a torn ACL. In five games, he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, three assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 70.3% from the field and 75% from three-point range. His efficiency and defensive impact have only strengthened Utah’s resolve to retain him.

The Jazz enter Thursday at 16-35 and are coming off a 131-122 win over the Pacers on Tuesday night. Utah continues a three-game road trip Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET as it evaluates its retooled roster following multiple deadline moves.

Indiana, now 13-38, begins a six-game road trip Friday night against Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET. While the Pacers found their center of the future in Zubac, Haynes’ report underscores how highly Kessler is valued across the league.

For Utah, declining two unprotected first-round picks reinforces a clear message: even amid major changes highlighted by the Jackson acquisition, Kessler remains a cornerstone of the Jazz’s long-term vision.