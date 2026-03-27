The New York Knicks were flying high. Seven straight wins had the Madison Square Garden faithful dreaming of a deep playoff run. But a 114-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night served as a massive reality check, and center Mitchell Robinson isn't letting anyone, himself included, off the hook.

Following the disappointing performance at the Spectrum Center, Robinson took to Instagram to voice his frustrations. The defensive anchor didn’t mince words regarding the team’s current state.

“Don't even matter unless we change our approach we ain't doing shit special,” Robinson posted. “Keep that bullshit up myself included.”

Mitchell Robinson calls out the New York Knicks, himself included, on Instagram: “Don’t matter unless we change our approach we ain’t doing sh*t special keep that bullsh*t up myself included” 😳 pic.twitter.com/M2UxYrjBip — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2026

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It is a blunt assessment for a squad that currently sits at 48-26. While the Knicks have shown flashes of brilliance lately, the loss to a 39-34 Hornets team exposed some familiar inconsistencies. Jalen Brunson started the game on fire, dropping 17 points in the first quarter alone, but the momentum vanished as Charlotte took command in the second half behind Kon Knueppel’s 26-point night.

Robinson's own stat line reflected the team's struggles to find a rhythm. In 26 minutes of action, he recorded 4 points on a perfect 2-of-2 shooting, while grabbing 6 rebounds and adding a block. Despite finishing with a plus-minus of +8, the veteran big man clearly felt the collective “approach” lacked the championship-level intensity required to be “special.”

The timing of this call-out is critical. With only a handful of games remaining in the regular season, head coach Mike Brown is surely hammering home the same defensive principles Robinson is demanding. The Knicks have the talent, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby in the fold, but as Robinson pointed out, talent doesn't mean much without the right mindset.

If the Knicks want to avoid an early exit in April, they better listen to their longest-tenured player. It is time to cut the “bullshit” and get back to work.