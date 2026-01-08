The NBA world is ripe with trade rumors counting down the days leading up to the deadline on Feb 5. With just a little under one month to go, one name that has been making the rounds in NBA trade rumors is Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. Among the teams reportedly interested in a Bobby Portis trade are the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Bucks are reportedly in the market as buyers, looking to upgrade the team in an attempt to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo that his best bet is to remain with the franchise. By doing so, Portis could be a player the Bucks would have to move as a precursor to a bigger trade. In addition to the Warriors and Hornets, the Phoenix Suns are also reportedly keeping an eye on the situation in terms of a potential Portis trade.

Amid the Bucks’ disappointing first couple of months of the season, Portis has been a consistently solid role player who would no doubt help a contending team during a playoff run. For a Hornets team that has seemingly turned things around amid a full slate of health, his veteran presence would be a good balance to their young core. And for the Warriors, he would help solidify the team’s depth for the second half of the season.

Portis has appeared in 36 games this season, including five starts, at a little over 23 minutes per game. He’s averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 49 percent shooting from the field, 47.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 74.4 percent shooting from the 3-point line.

As mentioned before, if Portis is traded, it likely would be in a corresponding move. As reported by Siegel, the Bucks’ main pathway to a major upgrade would probably involve Kyle Kuzma.