The Chicago White Sox continued shaping their roster Saturday as the organization made several adjustments during spring training ahead of Opening Day 2026. Among the latest moves was a notable decision involving one of the franchise’s most highly regarded young pitchers.

The team reassigned left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz from Major League camp to Minor League camp ahead of Saturday’s Cactus League action vs. the Seattle Mariners. The move marks the next step in Schultz’s development as the organization evaluates its roster during the final weeks of spring training.

Schultz remains one of the most intriguing prospects in the White Sox system. The 6-foot-10 southpaw has quickly emerged as one of the organization’s most promising pitching talents and continues progressing toward a future role in Chicago’s major league rotation.

According to MLB Pipeline, Schultz is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization and the No. 49 overall prospect in baseball.

The White Sox also optioned right-handed pitcher Tanner McDougal to Triple-A Charlotte as part of the same roster update, continuing the organization’s long-term development plan for both pitchers.

The organization confirmed the moves on its official X account, formerly Twitter, sharing a graphic outlining the roster changes.

The roster adjustments reduced the number of players in Major League camp to 55. The remaining group includes 28 pitchers, five catchers, 11 infielders, and 11 outfielders as the club continues narrowing its roster ahead of Opening Day 2026.

For the 22-year-old pitcher, the reassignment allows the organization to carefully manage his development timeline. The highly regarded left-hander is expected to begin the season building innings in the minors while continuing to refine his command and develop his secondary pitches.

Meanwhile, McDougal remains another intriguing pitching prospect within the system and is expected to join the Charlotte pitching staff as he continues progressing through the organization’s farm system.

Schultz has quickly climbed the organization’s prospect rankings thanks to an elite fastball and a developing slider, reinforcing why the White Sox view him as a potential cornerstone of their future rotation.