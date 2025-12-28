The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get Giannis Antetokounmpo back after he was sidelined due to injury, and they came out with a win against the Chicago Bulls. Even after a win, reporters asked Antetokounmpo about trade rumors that had swirling while he was out, but the Bucks' star was not having it.

“I'm here. I'm here. I'm here,” Antetokounmpo said. “Don't ask me that question. I'm here. It's disrespectful towards myself and my teammates.”

Though there had been rumors about Antetokounmpo possibly looking to request a trade, it hasn't come out of his mouth publicly yet.

