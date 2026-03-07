The Orlando Magic locked into a back-and-forth scoring fest with the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday. But watched Anthony Black go down for the second time since the Washington Wizards game on Tuesday.

Black previously hurt his quad before heading into the Target Center. But what became his latest injury?

This NBA Injury is a different one with Black sustaining a lower back strain. He looks bound to sit for the rest of the afternoon.

Anthony Black suffered a low back strain in the 1st quarter of today’s game against the Timberwolves, the Magic announced. He is questionable to return to today’s matchup. pic.twitter.com/69KFdArsc9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2026

Black played only two minutes on the floor and didn't score a single point. He managed to pull down one rebound plus snatched one steal on defense. The guard also missed two free throw attempts from the white stripe.

Does Anthony Black have injury history on Magic?

Article Continues Below

Black has landed on the injury report multiple times since March 2023. But not limited to his time with the Magic.

He suffered an ankle roll while playing for Arkansas and aimed to tough it out during a game against Texas A&M. Black played just one season in Fayetteville and tested the NBA Draft waters for 2023.

Orlando plucked him with the No. 6 selection. Black showed immediate potential by dropping 23 points on the Wizards during a Dec. 26 game. He's since established himself as one of the young stars for head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Black is helping Orlando make a push for a top six seed for the NBA Playoffs. Orlando walked into Minnesota with a 33-28 record that slots the Magic at No. 8 in the east standings. Black was averaging new career-highs across the board in season three with the franchise including scoring with 15.5 points per game.