Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce offered an idea for how the NBA can change its 3-point contest at this year’s All-Star weekend in Los Angeles. After Pierce slammed the Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young’s return in their trade with the Washington Wizards, he suggested how the association should spice up its annual 3-point contest.

Pierce says current players should be granted a former 3-point contest champion to partner up with, and face off in groups of two, he said, alongside Kevin Garnett, per KG Certified.

“I would have the current guys who are in the three-point contest, whoever they announce, partner up with former champions who’s retired,” Pierce said, to which Garnett asked, if the participant picks the former 3-point champion, or if it’s out of their hands.

“You can pick your OG,” Pierce replied. “So, like, some of the former winners like myself, Ray Allen, Stojakovic, you pair him with Steph, and then they both shoot at the same time and combine the score and see what team will win.”

Paul Pierce says he would pair with Dame Lillard, who is, of course, injured right now. But it’s a new twist on this year’s 3-point contest, and increases Pierce’s chances of re-entering the competition he won over Golden State Warriors rookie Stephen Curry back in 2010.

Paul Pierce slams Hawks’ Trae Young trade with Wizards

Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce doesn’t hold back in his takes on the NBA, including the 3-point contest at All-Star weekend, and recent trades, which didn’t change when the Hawks pulled the trigger on sending Trae Young to the Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

While Pierce doesn’t think the Hawks maximized their return in their Young trade with the Wizards, he’s not surprised by the move, he said, per No Fouls Given.

“I’m never shocked at what the Atlanta Hawks do, as a mid-franchise, as a franchise who is not respected as an organization because of ownership,” Pierce said. “They never do anything that surprises me.”

Paul Pierce blasts the Hawks, calls them a “mid franchise,” and says they’ll never win a championship in his lifetime—adding that if they do, he’ll crawl from Los Angeles to New York on his knees 😳 (🎥 @NFGShow / https://t.co/gpQKMfKBZK) pic.twitter.com/Is8uOqy9c5 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 9, 2026

Only time will tell us how much the Hawks will improve as a team after their blockbuster trade with the Wizards.