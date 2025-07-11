The New Orleans Pelicans are securing one of their most reliable two-way players for the long term. On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the franchise and forward Herb Jones agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal solidifies Jones’ place as a core member of the team as it begins a new era under recently hired head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

Jones, 26, has spent his entire NBA career with the Pelicans after being selected 35th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. Since then, he has developed into one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders. In the 2023-24 season, Jones finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned All-Defensive First Team honors. That same year, he also posted career-high offensive numbers, averaging 11 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 41.8% from three across 76 games.

The 2024-25 campaign, however, proved far more difficult. Jones was limited to just 20 appearances due to a shoulder injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. Despite the shortened season, he remained productive, averaging 10.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, though his shooting efficiency dipped to 43.6% from the field and 30.6% from deep.

Herb Jones’ extension provides continuity as Pelicans rebuild under new leadership

New Orleans endured a disappointing season as a whole, finishing with a 21-61 record — the second-worst mark in franchise history. The organization responded by parting ways with David Griffin and installing Dumars in the lead executive role. Since then, the Pelicans have started reshaping the roster. They traded veteran guard CJ McCollum and forward Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards in exchange for scoring guard Jordan Poole. The franchise also made notable additions through the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting guard Jeremiah Fears at No. 7 and trading up to take Maryland center Derik Queen at No. 13.

Amid all the change, Jones’ new contract represents a key stabilizing move. His versatility, defensive consistency, and growing offensive contributions make him a foundational piece as the Pelicans try to retool into a competitive Western Conference team. The three-year term allows the team flexibility while rewarding a homegrown player who has already outperformed expectations from his second-round draft slot.

Given his All-Defensive pedigree, the team-friendly length of the deal, and Jones’ fit within a restructured roster, the Pelicans' decision to extend him appears well-calculated. If Jones returns to full health, the $68 million investment could prove to be one of the more efficient contracts across the league.

Grade: A