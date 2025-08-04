The Jacksonville Jaguars made some incredibly bold moves this offseason. Jacksonville pried Liam Coen away from Tampa and made a bold trade up for Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. The table is set for Trevor Lawrence to have a monster season in 2025.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is focusing on Trevor Lawrence's footwork and chemistry with his young receivers at training camp.

“We're working the heck out of progression drills,” Coen said per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “What our defense does, which is nice, pre-snap to post-snap it's different looks. So what you may have pre-snap completely changes post-snap. So we've tried to put him in enough positions that he has to progress and move on to No. 2, No. 3 and sometimes No. 4 in the read. And also, hey, man, like, let's get used to using your legs as a weapon a little bit too. Like, you can run.”

Coen added that he is taking a similar approach with Lawrence that he did with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.

“So much of what made us successful last year with Baker was his ability to run, to make plays. So that's something that we've been working hard at. Our defense doesn't give you the No. 1 read open all the time, so he needs to work on it. And it's happening organically. Where he's at with that, I can't really say. But definitely we know, and that is something we are working on.”

Hopefully Coen can work his magic with Lawrence just like he did with Mayfield over the past two years.

If that happens, Jacksonville could become a force in the AFC South.

Liam Coen praises Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter for two-way work

Coen praised Hunter for his impressive two-way ability during Jaguars training camp.

“I thought it was great,” Coen said via ESPN. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he [didn't] get much [action at cornerback] because the [first-team] D-line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see.”

Hunter is a dangerous wide receiver as well, who seems to be fitting into Jacksonville's offense.

“I thought when he had the ball in his hands [on offense] and he operated, he operated at a high level,” Coen added.

NFL fans everywhere cannot wait to see Hunter in action later this fall.