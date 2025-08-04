While the Pittsburgh Steelers made several key moves this offseason, none drew more headlines than the signing of free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh has been dealing with incompetent quarterback play for the better part of a decade now, which continued last year with the strange duo of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, and they are hoping that Rodgers has enough left in the tank to guide them on a deep postseason run.

Recently, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on how Rodgers' relatively cheap contract gave Pittsburgh some flexibility to address other areas of need on their roster.

“When you're not paying a quarterback [top dollar], you obviously have more flexibility,” Khan said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “It's good to be in a position where you can engage in conversations regarding pretty much anything that's out there.”

Of course, this also begs the question of what the Steelers' plan will be for the quarterback position beyond this year, as Rodgers is only on a one-year contract.

“Asked about plans for a quarterback in the 2026 draft, with Rodgers on a one-year deal, Khan said bluntly, We will figure things out after the season,'” reported Fowler.

An interesting Steelers team

The Steelers have been stockpiling veteran talent throughout this offseason, including Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jalen Ramsey, among others.

Pittsburgh has been on a first-round playoff exit carousel for the last few years and is hoping that these acquisitions will help vault it back into contention in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

The Steelers' defense seems to always be a strength, and the team helped solidify their future on that end of the ball by signing star pass rusher TJ Watt to a record-breaking contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid defender in NFL history.

However, in all likelihood, the Steelers' chances of legitimate contention for a Super Bowl rise and fall with the play of Rodgers.

“As long as we win a Super Bowl, that's all that matters,” said Kahn.

The Steelers will kick off their 2025 season on the road against Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets.