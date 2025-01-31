The New Orleans Pelicans host the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics on Friday night. Shooting guard Dejounte Murray is on the injury report alongside Jordan Hawkins. Murray is listed as probable while Hawkins is listed as questionable. Murray is dealing with right elbow bursitis and a right index finger sprain, Hawkins is fighting a non-COVID-related illness. Here's everything we know about Dejounte Murray's injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Dejounte Murray injury status vs. Celtics

Given that Dejounte Murray is probable on the injury report, the assumption is he will be suiting up against the reigning NBA Champion. Murray has played in 30 of the Pelicans' 48 games so far this season, starting each game he has been available for.

After picking up four wins in a row, the Pelicans have dropped four consecutive games, all but one in close fashion. The Pelicans most recently fell 137-136 at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks at home on Wednesday night. January has been the best month of the season so far for the Pelicans, Murray has been part of the reason why.

Murray has been a bright spot for the Pelicans during his first season in New Orleans when he has been available to play. He recently scored 27 points in Wednesday night's loss against the Mavericks. He is averaging 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game – leading the team in each of the final categories – and is shooting 39.3% from the field. Despite relevant inactivity, Murray has been more than solid for the Pelicans.

Murray played a significant role in the Pelicans near upset of the Celtics in Boston on Jan. 12. In 35 minutes of action, he had 26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

