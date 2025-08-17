The New York Mets spoiled a historic afternoon for Bryan Woo, defeating the Seattle Mariners 3-1 at Citi Field behind rookie Nolan McLean’s stellar debut.

Although the game didn’t go Seattle’s way, Woo broke a record that had stood for nearly six decades. He became the first pitcher in MLB history to open a season with 24 consecutive starts of at least six innings while issuing no more than two walks, surpassing Hall of Famer Juan Marichal’s 1968 streak.

Woo worked six innings of one-run baseball with eight strikeouts, but received no support from Seattle’s bats, which went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and managed just four hits. He is now 10-7 with a 3.02 ERA, ranking 16th in ERA, 12th in strikeouts, and seventh in WHIP this season.

The Mets capitalized on their opportunities. In the third inning, Francisco Lindor doubled in Brett Baty for the game’s first run. Woo later navigated a tense sixth inning with the bases loaded and 99 pitches, ultimately inducing Ronny Mauricio to pop up and escape damage. The outing extended his record-breaking streak and further solidified his place among names like Marichal, Clayton Kershaw, and Cy Young.

The afternoon, however, belonged to McLean, who shut down Seattle over 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks while striking out eight. A 2023 draft pick out of Oklahoma State, McLean impressed with a five-pitch mix and elite spin on his breaking balls, including a curveball measured at 3,279 rpm. He became the seventh Mets pitcher to throw at least five scoreless innings in his big-league debut, and the first since Zack Wheeler in 2013.

The Mets added insurance in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Juan Soto and a double by Pete Alonso, who recorded his 100th RBI of the season, the fourth time he’s reached the milestone. Former Mariners closer Edwin Díaz closed out the win despite surrendering Eugenio Suárez’s 38th home run in the ninth, notching his 24th save.

Woo, an All-Star in 2025, has emerged as one of baseball’s most reliable starters. After posting a 2.89 ERA across 22 starts in 2023, he has built on that success with durability and consistency this season.

His next scheduled outing is on August 22 against the Athletics, where he will attempt to extend the streak that has already rewritten MLB’s record books.