The New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Detroit Pistons, and they may be getting one of their key players back on the court. Zion Williamson missed the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a low back contusion, and he's on the injury report again with the same ailment.

Since Williamson returned from his hamstring injury over a while ago, he's been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Health has always been the key for Williamson, and he went through a stretch where he was playing in mostly all of the Pelicans games, except for back-to-backs.

Hopefully, this latest injury doesn't slow him down and he can finish off the regular season strong.

Zion Williamson's injury report vs. Pistons

Zion Williamson is listed as out against the Pistons, which will make it his second straight game where he hasn't played due to the low back contusion. This could be a situation where the Pelicans are being cautious with Williamson, and the fact that he was questionable makes it seem like he had a slight chance of playing. Nonetheless, there's no need to force anything, especially with how the Pelicans season has gone.

Injuries have completely demoralized the season for the Pelicans, with Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones out for the year. Williamson missed some time during the season with an injury, and before he got traded to the Toronto Raptors, Brandon Ingram was hurt as well. Those were the best players on the roster, and having them out all at the same time was not ideal. That has led the Pelicans to have one of the worst records in the league, despite having some solid expectations coming into the season with the talent they have on the team.

Williamson understands the circumstances that the Pelicans have been dealt with this season, and he hopes that the momentum that they've built late in the year can carry into next season.

“The season hasn’t gone the way we wanted, but that doesn’t mean we can’t build into something for next year—build better habits,” Williamson said via the team's website. “Like I said, it’s about consistency.

When the Pelicans are fully healthy, they can be a solid team, and the hope is that they can find strides next season with the talent that they have. There may be some changes during the offseason, but it shouldn't be to the core group of the players.