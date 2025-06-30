The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to improve their roster this offseason, and they could be looking for a specific player to make them better, according to The Stein Line.

“Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, by contrast, is expected to be a slowing-moving process in Golden State,” the Stein Line wrote. “It did not appear, as of lunchtime Monday, that the Warriors or Kuminga's representation had a specific resolution in mind for the 22-year-old forward's immediate future.

“While a return to the Warriors remains in play for Kuminga, sources say Miami, Chicago, Sacramento, and New Orleans are among the teams looming as potential suitors by way of possible sign-and-trade scenarios. “Golden State would be willing to help facilitate a move for Kuminga to join a new team but only if such a transaction were to outweigh the benefits of keeping Kuminga on their roster.” Kuminga has been a player mentioned for several teams as it's uncertain what will happen with him and his time with the Warriors. Over the past few seasons, he's shown growth in his game, but his role on the team has not been consistent. There's a chance that if he finds a new home, he could truly flourish and become a quality player in the league. What will the future look like for Jonathan Kuminga? It's uncertain what the future will look like for Kuminga, and with other teams interested in him, he could move on from the Warriors, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The bottom line is that Kuminga is a restricted free agent after the team extended the $7.9 million qualifying offer to him on Saturday, and Golden State does have some control over his future. Kuminga, as expected, won't be accepting this qualifying offer and will meet with other teams interested in him, in addition to the Warriors, during the free agency period,” Siegel wrote.

The Pelicans would be an interesting fit for Kuminga, as they've made some changes over the past week. First, they made a trade to acquire Jordan Poole from the Washington Wizards, and he should be a nice addition next to the likes of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones.

In the draft, they selected Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, and they could be solid contributors on the team in their first year. Adding Kuminga would bring more talent to the team, but it most likely will depend on the price.