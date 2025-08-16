One week after Shedeur Sanders made a statement in the Cleveland Browns' 2025 preseason debut, Dillon Gabriel responded with authority. Coming off a hamstring injury, Gabriel shone in his own debut.

Gabriel started at quarterback for the Browns' second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Save for a few mistakes, the rookie impressed with his opportunity. His performance did not go unnoticed and warranted a shoutout from NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo.

“Dillon Gabriel finished the first half 13-for-18 for 143 yards,” Garafolo tweeted. “Bounced back from sacks and the pick 6 below. Solid showing for the Browns rookie, especially with limited work coming off a hamstring injury. Both Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders off to good starts.”

Gabriel threw an interception on the first play of the second quarter, which is all fans seemed to care about on social media. A poorly drawn play and a regrettable decision caused the turnover, as Gabriel threw a dangerous pass into an area with three receivers. However, aside from that blunder, he was decisive in the pocket and accurate with his passes.

Gabriel played the entire first half before taking a seat. With Sanders sitting out due to an oblique injury, Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley relieved him off the bench.

Browns' preseason quarterback depth chart

Despite Gabriel's strong debut, the Browns' 2025 quarterback depth chart is unlikely to budge. It did not move an inch after Sanders' impressive outing, suggesting that it will endure little movement before Week 1.

However, with Kenny Pickett still out with a hamstring injury, Gabriel and Sanders could both realistically jump ahead of him. Head coach Kevin Stefanski continues to treat 40-year-old Joe Flacco as his QB1, making Pickett the forgotten component of the group.

With just one preseason game remaining on the Browns' schedule, an Aug. 23 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback battle is coming down to its last legs. Opinions on the situation vary, but the consensus seems to be that Flacco will lead the team out of the tunnel in Week 1. Pickett is currently listed as his backup, but that could entirely change once Cleveland finalizes its 53-man roster.

If the Browns' recent history is any indication, all four quarterbacks could potentially see the field in 2025. Cleveland has given four different quarterbacks at least one start in each of the last two seasons.