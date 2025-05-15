The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments in the 2024-25 season. The team did not lack for talent. However, the sheer volume of injuries torpedoed what was expected to be a playoff-contending campaign. They now have a new front office leadership in place and a lottery pick in hand. As such, the Pelicans have a golden opportunity to regroup and reload. The No. 7 pick may not be the top-tier prize fans were hoping for. Still, this year’s class has enough depth to give New Orleans a legitimate chance to find a future star. At the very least, they can acquire a piece that helps stabilize a franchise desperately searching for direction.

A Season Derailed by Injuries

The Pelicans ended the 2024-25 regular season with a dismal 21-61 record. They missed the NBA Playoffs and logged their lowest win total since the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season. This was never the plan. The Pelicans were projected to win around 43 games and potentially secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference. Instead, they found themselves plagued by devastating injuries from the opening weeks.

Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jose Alvarado all missed significant time. The core trio of Williamson, Ingram, and Murray never even shared the floor once. Only CJ McCollum, rookie center Yves Missi, and reserve forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl played more than 60 games.

As a result, New Orleans was forced to start 47 different lineups throughout the season. It wasn’t just bad luck. It was catastrophic. The front office was overhauled by season’s end, with GM David Griffin relieved of his duties. Head coach Willie Green’s job security is also in question. Of course, we all know that Ingram was also traded.

Still, amidst the chaos, there were glimmers of hope. The second-most-used lineup of Murray, McCollum, Murphy, Williamson, and Missi had a net rating of +13.7 points per 100 possessions. That's a small but meaningful indication that a healthy roster can still work. The challenge now is to stay healthy, strengthen their defensive identity, and make the most of the No. 7 pick.

Here we will discuss the New Orleans Pelicans' 3 best options after they got the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Option 1: Draft Khaman Maluach (C, Duke)

If the Pelicans want to address their most glaring need, then Duke’s Khaman Maluach may be the ideal pick. Maluach is the top shot-blocking prospect in this class. He brings elite length, mobility, and the ability to anchor a defense. For a team that ranked dead last in transition defense and second-to-last in rim protection, Maluach could be a culture-setter.

The playoffs have shown that the value of traditional centers is still alive and well. Rudy Gobert, Steven Adams, and Nic Claxton have all proven how impactful rim protection can be in the modern game. Maluach isn’t just a defensive presence. He’s also a smart play-finisher who can catch lobs, rebound in traffic, and run the floor. His ceiling is high, and his floor may be even more valuable for a Pelicans team that simply could not keep opponents out of the paint.

He also brings strong intangibles and the willingness to grow. That's exactly the kind of personality the Pelicans need next to Zion Williamson. If Zion stays healthy, the spacing and rim protection Maluach offers could finally unlock a frontcourt that has long felt more theoretical than functional.

Option 2: Draft Jeremiah Fears (G, Oklahoma)

New Orleans hasn’t had a long-term answer at point guard since Jrue Holiday left in 2020. Yes, Murray is a solid combo guard. That said, his future with the team is uncertain amid the new leadership structure. Enter Jeremiah Fears. He is a dynamic freshman out of Oklahoma who plays with electricity and confidence well beyond his age.

Fears is quick and aggressive. He possesses a fearless approach to shot creation. His decision-making remains raw. Fears was one of the youngest players in college basketball last season. However, his instincts are undeniable. Fears has the kind of offensive versatility and flair that could make him a foundational player.

He’s a three-level scorer with the tools to thrive in both pick-and-roll settings and transition offense. Yes, he’ll need time to refine his reads and tighten his handle. On the flip side, the upside is enticing. If the Pelicans are thinking long-term, Fears could develop into a franchise guard who gives them pace, creativity, and clutch shot-making. Those are all qualities New Orleans sorely lacked in close games this past season.

Option 3: Draft Kon Knueppel (SF, Duke)

Let’s say the Pelicans do not want to go the big man or lead guard route. Instead, they might prioritize one of the cleanest fits in the draft. That's Kon Knueppel, the sharpshooting wing from Duke. Simply put, Knueppel can flat-out shoot. For a team that often looked cramped when Zion was on the floor, adding a versatile wing who can knock down open looks from deep would be a significant step forward.

Knueppel isn’t just a specialist. He moves well without the ball and has a high basketball IQ. Think of him as a lower-usage wing who won’t need plays run for him but will still contribute on every possession.

If Zion is ever going to reclaim his All-NBA form, the floor needs to be spaced with snipers who command gravity. Knueppel fits that profile perfectly. He also offers the kind of off-ball movement and perimeter shooting that New Orleans hasn’t consistently had in recent years. He also brings toughness and a quiet confidence that could stabilize a locker room searching for leadership.

Final Thoughts

The Pelicans are at a crossroads. A disastrous season led to organizational changes, and the future of their current stars is anything but certain. But the No. 7 pick presents a chance to reset. Whether it’s the defensive upside of Khaman Maluach, the explosive promise of Jeremiah Fears, or the elite shooting of Kon Knueppel, New Orleans must choose wisely.

They don’t need another “what if” on the roster—they need a player who fits, contributes, and helps build a new era of Pelicans basketball.