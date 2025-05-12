Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the freakiest athletes in the NBA. The former first overall pick hasn't quite lived up to expectations with the New Orleans Pelicans, but that has been due to injuries. Williamson has been an offensive force when he has been healthy.

Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP who has spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he may finally find a new home this offseason. Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is open to a trade this offseason. So could the two players find themselves on the same trade via an Antetokounmpo trade to the Pelicans?

Pelicans trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pelicans receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, 2025 first-round pick, negate the swap options on first-round picks owed by the Bucks in 2026 and 2027

Trading Antetokounmpo won't be an easy thing for the Bucks to do. He is arguably the best player in franchise history and has been loyal during his entire career. A trade might be inevitable now that Antetokounmpo isn't against a trade, though.

A formal trade request could be right around the corner. After all, the Bucks have now lost in the first round in three straight postseasons, and Damian Lillard's future is in doubt following an Achilles tendon tear. The Pelicans would be the perfect team for the Bucks to do business with if they decide to trade their star.

That is because the Pelicans own swap options for two of the Bucks' future first-round picks. The Bucks can't properly rebuild without their own draft capital, so regaining their picks that they traded in the Jrue Holiday trade would be intriguing for the team.

Would the Pelicans be willing to trade the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick?

Even more intriguing, though, is if they add the Pelicans' 2025 first-round pick in this deal. The NBA Draft Lottery is on May 12, and that pick has the fourth-best odds to become the No. 1 selection.

Cooper Flagg, the presumptive first overall pick, is one of the best draft prospects in recent memory. While the Pelicans likely wouldn't trade the pick if it was at the top of the draft, it could be bait for the Bucks in an Antetokounmpo deal if it ends up somewhere else near the top of the lottery.

The Bucks are seemingly passed their championship window, and their potential is capped with Lillard's future looking bleak. It might be time to blow things up, and the Pelicans have one of the most intriguing packages to offer.

Why the Pelicans should trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Pelicans have had tons of talent in recent years, but they haven't been able to put it all together largely because of the injury woes that have plagued the team.

Williamson's injury history is well-documented, but the injury bug had a bite on nearly the entire team last season. Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray, and Brandon Ingram, before the Pelicans traded him, all missed significant time last season.

Murray will even miss next season because of his Achilles injury. Even so, the Pelicans have plenty of talent, they just need to string together a healthy season and put everything together. Williamson can still be one of the best players in the NBA because no one can match his dunking ability and strength.

Teams wouldn't have the defensive firepower to slow down both the forward from Duke and the forward from Greece if the Pelicans paired them together.

Even after trading McCollum, a core of Williamson, Antetokounmpo, Murphy, Jones, Yves Missi, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins would be good enough to get back into the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference. Murray could return late next season or in 2026-27 and provide even more of a boost.

Of course, shooting would be a concern for a team led by both Williamson and Antetokounmpo. Neither player has the greatest jump shot. In fact, the two combined for just 17 three-point makes last season, so it is clear that they need shooting threats around them.

Even so, teams would leave their matchups against the Pelicans bruised and beat up. The Pelicans need another star, so even though Antetokounmpo isn't the cleanest fit on their roster, he'd be worth considering in a trade.